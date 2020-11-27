When you think of Samsung Galaxy phones that came out this year, what do you think of? Chances are, your mind instantly goes to handsets like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S20 FE. Those are the phones that got the most buzz and attention in 2020, and while they absolutely deserved it, they aren't the only phones Samsung launched.

The Galaxy A71 5G is one Samsung phone that might have slipped past your radar, but thanks to Black Friday, it finds itself in the spotlight with an excellent deal. You can buy the A71 5G right now for $100 off its retail price, bringing it down to only $500.

Mighty mid-ranger : Samsung Galaxy A71 5G | $100 off at Amazon It didn't get the same buzz as the Note 20 Ultra or S20 FE, but the Galaxy A71 5G is a truly excellent Samsung phone that should be on your shopping list — especially with this Black Friday discount. It has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup, and long battery life. $500 at Amazon

If this is your first time hearing about the Galaxy A71 5G, the short story is that it's an extremely capable Android handset with ample specs across the board.

Starting with the display, the A71 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel and a 2400 x 1080 Full HD resolution. In other words, it looks fantastic. From movies, games, or just your daily apps, everything is stunning. Around back you'll find a total of four cameras — including a 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 5MP portrait. You'll spend most of your time with the primary and ultra-wide sensors, and both churn out really great results more often than not.

Powering the Galaxy A71 5G is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, which allows for fast and reliable performance for virtually any task. If you care about it, that 765 processor means the A71 can connect to 5G networks if your carrier offers it (hence the 5G branding). There's also 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded using a microSD card if that's just not enough for you.

Another highlight of the phone is its 4,500 mAh battery, which in our testing got through more than a day of use on a single charge. When it does come time to charge up, you get a 25W fast charger included right in the box. Take that, Apple.

To sum all of that up, the Galaxy A71 5G is a pretty amazing deal at $500 for Black Friday. It's a top-notch phone in basically every way, so be sure to scoop this one up before it's gone.