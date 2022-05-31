Best PS5 controllers 2022

The PS5 ushers in a new generation of console gaming, and with it comes a completely new controller. Still, players can use their old PS4 controllers in a limited capacity with backward-compatible games as long as they're officially licensed. Here are the best PS5 controllers you should be looking at.

The best PS5 controllers to get your game on

Limited options for PS5 controllers

The DualSense was first revealed before the launch of the PS5. Right now, if you want to play PS5 games like the Demon's Souls PS5 remake, you only have one option: the DualSense. There aren't an overwhelming number of PS5-only games right now, but more will start coming as time goes on. We've already got some, such as Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, and Ghostwire: Tokyo, plus more on the way in 2023 and beyond with the arrival of games from first-party teams and third-party partners.

Indeed, we've actually seen some companies even dropping the PS4 versions of cross-generation games, moving to develop exclusively for the newest hardware, as making games for older consoles simply isn't reasonable if you want to keep advancing the technology used in games. Even considering cross-generation games, you'll want to play the PS5 versions in order to ensure you get DualSense support, as well as higher-end visual features.

If you want to play your backward compatible PS4 games, you can use the DualShock 4. If you're in the mood to spend a lot of money, you can get an officially licensed third-party controller. If you have any questions about something being compatible, it's probably best to check out the slate of upcoming PS5 accessories.

Regardless of the games you're playing, we recommend sticking with the DualSense controller. It has a better battery, and as explained by PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke in our PS5 review, the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers provide better gameplay sensations than ever before.