Best PlayStation 4 Exclusives in 2022
By Jaz Brown , Brianna Oshrin published
PlayStation has more exclusives than Xbox, and they're generally considered to be better. This generation made that even more apparent for a lot of players who are interested in single-player experiences. Below are some of the very best PS4 games that you can buy and only play on Sony's console. Whether or not you are new to the PlayStation ecosystem, you'll be thankful not to miss out on these favorites.
God of War
The wait for the newest entry in the God of War franchise was long but worth it. Eight games into the series, and one might think that it's gone a bit long in the tooth. However, developer Santa Monica Games managed to breathe a whole new life into the series.
Yakuza 0
The Yakuza series has been quietly plugging away at the construction of a vast gaming world since 2005. With a release nearly every year since its inception, one might think that the series has done everything possible within its framework. However, Yakuza 0 was released in Japan in 2015 and slipped onto western shores in 2017, showing there is plenty of game still left to explore.
Bloodborne
Thus far, From Software has done one thing and done it quite well: brutalize gamers with challenging games and leave them begging for more. Bloodborne is not a sequel to the "Souls" series but more of a spiritual successor… or blood successor, if you will. You will hack and slash your way through the streets of Yharnam, a gothic analog for a 19th-century European city, which has been infested by a plague.
Horizon: Zero Dawn
If you want a beautiful looking game with a great story, you should look no further than Horizon: Zero Dawn. It's chock full of gorgeous visuals, and the combat mechanics are intuitive while also managing to be incredibly satisfying. Guerilla Games managed to make a game that had me want to find every unexplored corner of its lush world.
Marvel's Spider-Man
Marvel's Spider-Man swung onto the scene (pun intended) last fall and quickly became one of the best superhero games ever made. Peter Parker is no longer a kid and has built up quite the list of formidable enemies over the years. Luckily, taking them out is a whole lot of fun.
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Naughty Dog knocked it out of the park when it came to concluding Nathan Drake's journey. You'll be hard-pressed to find another game more polished or cinematic, with engaging combat to boot. From Scotland to Madagascar, Nate and his brother race to find a valuable pirate treasure.
The Last of Us Remastered
Before Naughty Dog finished up Nathan Drake's story, they leaped into a whole new world with The Last of Us, this time taking us on a post-apocalyptic road trip. Swapping out traditional zombies for infected humans called Clickers, The Last of Us follows two characters, Joel and Ellie, as they journey across the U.S. to help find a cure.
Persona 5
If you're a fan of JRPG games and you've never given yourself the gift that is Persona 5, maybe it's about time you did. Widely regarded as one of the most stellar JRPGs to ever come down the pike and garnering multitudes of awards and nominations, it's definitely worth your time.
Ratchet and Clank
Developed by Insomniac Games, this game is a reimagining of the original title, brought to life with gorgeous new graphics and detail for the PlayStation 4. As a young Ratchet hopes to one join the Galactic Rangers, he crosses paths with Clank, a defective bot. Their journey takes them across multiple worlds with a wide variety of powerful, unique weapons.
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow of the Colossus is often heralded as one of the greatest games ever made, and with good reason. The game was initially released in 2005 to massive acclaim and was remade in 2018 by Bluepoint Games. Billed as a game where you hunt down various gigantic beasts, Shadow of the Colossus is much more thought-provoking than that and features some of the best design that games have to offer. It's a must-play for anyone with a PlayStation.
Don't miss out!
There are plenty of exclusive games on PlayStation, and these are just some of the best. Overall, PlayStation 4 has single-player games with stories that you just can't get on other systems. If you had to play just one, consider picking up God of War. It's a truly fantastic experience in nearly every aspect, from the new gods portrayed to the touching story of Kratos trying his best at being a father. The series has been exclusively for Playstation (except a phone game side scroller), and if the story continues, it will most likely remain a Playstation exclusive.
For all the Spidey fans out there, we know you're just craving to play Marvel's Spider-Man. No other game can make you feel like you truly are the web-slinging hero saving the city. This is one of the best superhero games you can find right now exclusively on PlayStation 4.
For those looking to sample some of the classic PlayStation titles that have undergone makeovers, try out Ratchet and Clank or Shadow of the Colossus to get a taste of some of the best PlayStation hits ever. There are also titles like The Last of Us and Uncharted 4, which aren't extremely old but are quickly becoming some of the most classic video games ever released.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.