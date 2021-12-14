Best PlayStation 4 Exclusives in 2022

PlayStation has more exclusives than Xbox, and they're generally considered to be better. This generation made that even more apparent for a lot of players who are interested in single-player experiences. Below are some of the very best PS4 games that you can buy and only play on Sony's console. Whether or not you are new to the PlayStation ecosystem, you'll be thankful not to miss out on these favorites.

Don't miss out!

There are plenty of exclusive games on PlayStation, and these are just some of the best. Overall, PlayStation 4 has single-player games with stories that you just can't get on other systems. If you had to play just one, consider picking up God of War. It's a truly fantastic experience in nearly every aspect, from the new gods portrayed to the touching story of Kratos trying his best at being a father. The series has been exclusively for Playstation (except a phone game side scroller), and if the story continues, it will most likely remain a Playstation exclusive.

For all the Spidey fans out there, we know you're just craving to play Marvel's Spider-Man. No other game can make you feel like you truly are the web-slinging hero saving the city. This is one of the best superhero games you can find right now exclusively on PlayStation 4.

For those looking to sample some of the classic PlayStation titles that have undergone makeovers, try out Ratchet and Clank or Shadow of the Colossus to get a taste of some of the best PlayStation hits ever. There are also titles like The Last of Us and Uncharted 4, which aren't extremely old but are quickly becoming some of the most classic video games ever released.