The stock controller for the PS4 is good, but there are a lot of options out there that offer a different experience. If you can afford it, your current best bet is the Scuf Vantage 2. It's customizable, can be used wired or wireless, and it handles well. For something less expensive, we have options based on your budget and what you're looking for, whether you're a competitive gamer, have kids who want to play, or just want something with a more comfortable grip.

Scuf's Vantage was already a favorite of professional gamers, and the Vantage 2 just upgrades the experience. Released in October, the new version gives players near-total control over their experience by changing both the physical layout of the controller along with programming the button configurations. While the controller is pricey, you're getting a bunch of extra components that make the cost more reasonable. The Vantage 2 comes with two extra thumbsticks you can swap out based on your preferred playstyle. The concave stick is designed to improve control while the domed one will up your accuracy. You can also swap between a D-pad for quickly darting in a straight line and a control disc that's better for fighting games that favor diagonal movement. All of the materials are high quality and the textured, non-slip grips will keep your hands steady and comfortable during long play sessions Along with being physically customizable, the Vantage 2 works with a free app that allows you to map each button and adjust the sensitivity of the thumbsticks and the intensity of the vibrations. You can save these configurations, alternating between them based on who's using the controller or what kind of game you're playing. Scuf provides recommendations for best layouts for games, including Fortnite and Borderlands 3. Pros: Ultra customizable

Handles well for long play sessions

Can be wired or wireless

Highly responsive

Companion app can store preferences Cons: High price

Best premium: ASTRO Gaming C40 TR

The TR in the controller's name stands for tournament ready, and it delivers on its promise of being perfect for competitive gamers. The Astro C40 TR comes with the components needed to customize your controller, whether you prefer the traditional PS4 DualShock style or something more like an Xbox controller. You can also further refine your experience by choosing the height and concavity of your stick caps. The software allows you to save button configurations and sensitivity as well as setting your audio preferences. You can then quickly swap between profiles saved on the controller. You can play wired to avoid any latency, but the controller also has a battery that lasts for 12 hours, and you can swap between the two modes with the touch of a button. Just remember to have the peripheral wireless transmitter attached as the controller doesn't use Bluetooth. ASTRO aims to make the investment more palatable by throwing in both a travel case and a six-month warranty. The biggest weakness is the battery, which is designed for 500 charge cycles but can't be easily replaced. But by then, there might be an even more premium option. Pros: Highly customizable

PC compatible

Comes with a six-month warranty

Can easily swap between wired and wireless Cons: Battery can't be replaced

Doesn't use Bluetooth

Best for style: Sony DualShock 4

If you're pretty happy with the way your PS4 handles but want a cooler looking controller, you can stick with the official Sony DualShock and just pick something you like from the wide selection of different colors and styles available. The manufacturer released a bunch more looks last fall, so you have more options than ever. The PS4's default controllers are generally a solid pick since it'll survive being dropped a few times and has built-in speakers so you can plug in headphones if noise control is a concern. It's also great for social gaming, letting you save and share videos and screenshots with just the press of the button. The downside is it's just not as comfortable in your hands as some models. It also has a mediocre battery life, which is made worse by the fact that the micro-USB used for charging is finicky, and you won't get any charge if you don't hook it up exactly right. Pros: Lots of different looks

Very durable

Easy to share video and screenshots

Built-in speakers Cons: Can have issues charging

Not particularly comfortable

Best asymmetrical: Nacon Revolution V3

Some folks love PS4 but wish the controller was more like the Xbox One's with its offset analog sticks. Many find this layout more ergonomic, which makes the Nacon Revolution V3 a great option to try. The controller is also particularly well designed for fighting games and esports, featuring an eight-way directional pad and dual analog triggers and shoulder buttons. You can further customize your experience with a compartment that stores weights, letting you adjust the balance to your preferences. There's also interchangable stick heads and smart LED indicators. The controller supports wired and wireless modes, unlike the prior model, the Nacon Revolution V2. Pros: Controls are similar to an Xbox One's

Can be weighted

Stores four customizable profiles Cons: Buttons can deteriorate after prolonged use

Uncomfortable grip

Best wireless: Razer Raiju Ultimate

The Razer Raiju Ultimate is one of the best controllers that the company has to offer. It features app support for you to remap buttons and save different configurations in the cloud easily. The feel of its face buttons and triggers are just impeccable, leading to precision when gaming. A quick control panel lets you quickly access key functions, and you can also use a secure lock button to avoid unintentionally pressing things. This is Razer's first controller that you can use through both Bluetooth and a wired connection, so you can easily switch when you're concerned about latency. You can play on your PS4 or PC using a variety of configurations, including thumbsticks of different heights or a D-Pad layout. It comes with a one-year warranty and a carrying case. One downside to this controller is it must be shipped from the U.K. as it's not available in U.S. stores yet. Pros: Quick control panel

Multiple connectivity modes

Interchangeable thumbsticks and D-Pad

One-year warranty Cons: Heavy

Experiences stick drift

Best retro: HORI Fighting Commander

One of the only controllers specially designed for fighting games, the HORI Fighting Commander places the R1 and R2 buttons on the same side of the pad as the regular face buttons in a configuration that's perfect for pulling off combos. Extra features like an R/L toggle and a programmable Turbo button ensure you can use it comfortably with any fighter. The controls will feel familiar to players who've used a Sega Saturn 3D Control Pad, and a 10-foot long cable ensures you'll avoid latency while still sitting a healthy distance from your console. The controller is also compatible with the PS3 and PC, and you can swap between settings with just the toggle of a switch. Pros: 6-button layout is designed for 2D games

Easily swaps between PS3, PS4, and PC

10-foot wired cable

Resembles Sega Saturn 3D Control Pad Cons: Lightweight

Lacks touchpad

Best for kids: HORI Mini Wired Gamepad

If you're trying to get your kids into gaming, they may struggle to properly use a controller where the buttons are spaced for adult hands. The HORI Mini Wired Gamepad will remove frustration with an easy grip and layout that's 40% smaller than the standard DualShock. It's also much cheaper, so you don't have to worry if your children are rough with it. The Mini attaches to your console with a 10-foot cable, which should give your kids plenty of space but also keep them from losing it in the couch. This controller doesn't have a lot of the bells and whistles you'd find on a DualShock like the lightbar or stereo headset jack, but as an introduction to gaming, it will do nicely. Pros: Designed to fit small hands

Affordable price

Long cable Cons: No speaker

No motion sensor

Cheaply made

Best value: Nacon Wired Compact

If you're looking for a new controller but want something a bit cheaper than the official option, the Nacon Wired Compact is a solid choice. The cheaper price tag does result in some lost features including the speaker and obviously the wireless connection, but the essentials for playing the vast majority of games are still present. The touchpad is excellent, and the face buttons and triggers are slightly bigger than the standard controller, making it slightly easier to use. The 3m long cable helps manage the fact that it isn't wireless, and the controller overall captures the general visual appeal of the original. A wide variety of colors are also available, giving you tons of choice when purchasing. Pros: Satisfying to use

Cheap price

Wide variety of colors

Long cable Cons: No speaker

No lightbar

No motion sensor

