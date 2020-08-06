After months of speculation, rumors, and guesswork, the Galaxy Note 20 is finally here and it's spectacular. If you're already a fan of the Note lineup, then you'll have a lot to be excited about with the new generation. If you aren't a fan, you should be. The phones have all the latest from Samsung, including a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, a triple camera setup, 5G connectivity, and a new and improved S Pen stylus.
Being brand new, these phones are going to set you back a penny or two, but we're on top of that. We've got every place you can find the Note 20 and every deal available right now. The phones will not be available everywhere until Aug. 21, but if you are looking to reserve your own you can pre-order from Samsung, Verizon, AT&T, and others starting Aug. 6.
Up to $650 off via trade-in at Samsung
To get the max savings on this trade-in program, your phone will have to be fairly recent and have a good screen. Older phones get less, but you'll still save as much as $350 even on older generations. A cracked screen reduces the maximum savings to $400 even for newer phones.
The Note 20 starts at $1,000 and the Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,300. The more you add, like extra storage, the more you're going to pay. Obviously investing in a new phone, especially one as advanced as the Note 20, is not a super cheap proposition. Given all the features on these phones, though, it's tough to imagine there's anything but that high price holding you back.
You can cut into both of those prices by finding the right carrier, making a switch to save some money, or even trading in your older phone for a few bucks off your new one. One thing to look out for is bundled deals. Samsung announced a lot of other new products, like the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds, alongside the Note 20. It would not be surprising to see the smartphone bundled with the earbuds at a discount.
Where to Find the Note 20
This section is less about deals and more about "Please, I need one now, I can't find one, where can I find one?" With a phone this popular, and the current supply issues we've seen pestering other popular tech devices as a result of COVID-19, we may see the Note 20 have a hard time staying in stock a lot of the time. If you're out there just scrounging around for your chance to own this phone you've been looking forward to, here's everywhere we know you can find one right now.
Note 20 | $1,000 at Verizon
Commit to a 24 month plan at Verizon and you'll only pay $41.66 a month for the phone itself for a total of $999.99. It will come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White. You'll have the choice of 128GB or 512GB memory options.
Note 20 Ultra | $1,300 at Verizon
Head over to Verizon and pay $54.16 a month for the phone itself over the course of a 24-month plan. It will come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green with 128GB of memory.
Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra at AT&T
Pre-orders start Aug. 6. With a 30-month commitment, you'll pay $33.34 a month for the Note 20, $43.34 a month for the Note 20 Ultra 128GB, or $48.34 a month for the Note 20 Ultra 512GB.
Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra at Samsung
Go straight to the source. Samsung has both phones. You can choose to get either one unlocked or through a specific carrier. Plus, there are ways to save through Samsung, too, including up to $200 off accessories and up to $650 off via trade-in.
Best Note 20 Unlocked Deals
Between unlocked and carrier deals, the former tend to have a lot more options just because carriers have lots of ways to save between sending you gift cards, offering trade-in programs, and doing "buy one, get one"-type discounts. Carrier deals often mean long-term commitments and monthly bills, though, too. If you'd rather avoid that and just pay for everything upfront, these are the best unlocked deals available right now.
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G | $1,299.99 at Amazon
The all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone is now available to pre-order at Amazon. You can choose between three different colors including Mystic White, Mystic Black, and Mystic Bronze.
$150 Samsung Credit with Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pre-order
B&H is giving customers the chance to score a $150 Samsung credit when pre-ordering the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in various configurations. To receive the credit, you'll have to download the Shop Samsung app once your new device arrives and register for the offer.
$100 Samsung Credit with Galaxy Note 20 pre-order
Similar to the offer above, B&H is giving customers the opportunity to snag a $100 Samsung credit when pre-ordering the new Galaxy Note 20 in various configurations.You'll have to download the Shop Samsung app once your new device arrives and register for the offer to redeem the $100 credit.
Up to $150 in Samsung credit for pre-order
This credit is being offered by Samsung, so you should still be able to get it even with an unlocked phone. The $150 off can be redeemed using the Shop Samsung app and only applies when pre-ordering the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra.
Best Note 20 Carrier Deals
Carrier deals generally require a commitment between 18 and 36 months (most often just 24). The "savings" also usually come in the form of a promo credit applied to your monthly bill over the course of that commitment. So these deals tend to be a bit more long-term than other deals, but you also have the potential to save a whole lot more over that time period. If you're a long-term thinker, you should feel good about the opportunities for saving here.
Free Note 20 at AT&T
Buy the Note 20 on a 30-month installment plan, sign up for AT&T Unlimited, and trade-in an eligible smartphone to get a $1,000 credit applied to your monthly bill. Essentially, that gives you the phone for free.
Note 20 Buy One Get One at Verizon
Buy the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra and get a second phone in the Note 20 or Galaxy S20 lineup discounted. The discount could be as much as free if you sign up on a Verizon premium Unlimited plan or up to half off with another Unlimited plan. The maximum savings here is $1,000, which is the cost of the Note 20.
Up to $550 off via trade-in at Verizon
If you're upgrading to the Note 20, trade in your old device and get up to $500 off as long as you're upgrading on a select Unlimited plan.
25% off Note 20 accessories
Save 25% on cases, screen protectors, and charging accessories. This deal is only good during the pre-order period starting Aug. 6 and ending when the phone becomes widely available on Aug. 21.
Note 20 Price Tracking
You can expect to see a lot of information on the Note 20 in the weeks after its release. It's going to be hugely popular and everywhere. The first deals you'll see are incentive deals. The "We know you're going to buy it, so buy it here" sort of deals that probably won't save you a whole lot but will be designed to make you pick Place A over Place B. You also can expect to see major carriers offering deals that don't really save you money on the phone but could save you money in other ways, like if you buy one Note 20 you can buy another Galaxy phone and get that one discounted (sometimes up to $1,000 off). The trick to tracking prices is really how do you compare all the different little incentives these companies have? What's better, $1,000 as a promo credit over the course of 24 months or $700 off right now with a trade-in? Are you even eligible for the trade-in? Do you want it unlocked instead, and are you willing to pay a lot more upfront for that? What sort of deals can you expect in that case?
All of these deals are good in one way or the other, and there will be some that speak more to your situation than others. We keep an eye on the deals as they arise and drop them all in here for you to decide. The great thing about the Galaxy Note 20 being so popular is that deals will not be rare. Pick your favorite carrier, make a switch to a new one, or abandon the multi-month commitment altogether with an Unlocked phone. The choice is yours.
Note 20 vs. Note 20 Ultra: Which one should you buy?
Despite being a part of the same lineup, these two phones actually have a lot of differences. You should read this for more information about that. Despite having the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, AMOLED displays, a few extras like 5G connectivity, and similarities in the design and aesthetics, the Note 20 Ultra brings a lot more to the table. In particular, the Ultra has a resolution of 3088 x 1440 with a 120Hz refresh rate compared to the Note 20's 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The Ultra has a much more advanced triple camera system and a larger battery. Of course, as should be expected, it also costs more. The deals will probably favor the Note 20 more overall, too.
