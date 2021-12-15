Best Linux laptops 2022

When it comes to looking for an alternative laptop to Windows or macOS, you're going to want one of the best Linux laptops. There may not be as many options running the Linux operating system as the competition since most big-name computer manufacturers aren't making Linux laptops. There are stillk few that come from those bigger companies, who also make some of the best laptops and best Chromebooks, but there are some great options from smaller players who have great reputations when it comes to standing behind their products.

Which of the best Linux laptops is right for you?

Buying a Linux laptop is just like buying any other: It's useful to find one that fits both your price range and overall needs. That's a bit of a sticking point compared to Windows-powered laptops.

Linux has been a niche "product" since its beginnings in 1991. Companies like Acer or Toshiba aren't cranking out inexpensive laptops that run Linux and probably never will. Finding the best Linux laptop is easy because companies like Dell and Lenovo cater to the enterprise crowd, while small but very reputable companies like System 76 cater to the enthusiasts. In theory, you can install Linux on any laptop if you're willing to go through the headache of finding the right configuration for the hardware inside, and that's a good option if you're technically inclined to do it. And lucky enough for it to work.

If you know you want a great Linux laptop, any on this list will serve you well. However, we recommend the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. It has everything you could need from a company that builds for enterprise users. Out of the box, you'll get a 10th-gen Intel i5 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Plus, this ships with the Fedora 32 distro, so you won't have to do anything on the software side when it arrives.

Chromebooks offer a bit of an in-between. ChromeOS is actually a locked-down Linux distribution in its own right (as is Android) and Google has enabled Chromebooks using Intel processors to actually run any correctly packaged Linux application in a native container. If we had to pick just one, it would be the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, which is really versatile and would be great for everyone. The Flex 5 is also our pick for the best Chromebook, due to the power under the hood and that sweet reversible display.