Best Insulated Water Bottles for Students in 2022

Much like sleep, water is a magical elixir that can cure an awful lot of what ails you. Hydration properties aside, water helps you keep a clear head, no matter how stressful your schoolday gets. Insulated water bottles maintain water temperatures so you can concentrate on more important things. These are the best-insulated water bottles for your money this year.

Which water bottle is right for you?

There are so many topnotch water bottles out there today. My favorite from Hydro Flask is a little pricier than other choices but is built to last. Available in 32-ounce and 42-ounce sizes, these bottles work best for older students. Anyone from middle school through grad school can get a good grip on this insulated water bottle and get the most out of the easy-access wide mouth drinking rim.

Students of any age will do well with the Mira Insulated Water Bottle. This reusable bottle is stylish, keeps beverages cold for 24 hours, and is a wallet-friendly choice for parents and college students.

And if you're going from class to work or to the gym, you'll do best with the Hydro Cell. The sweat-proof design keeps moisture off your notebooks and hands while never letting the temperature of your water drop. This affordable water bottle comes in a dizzying array of colors and four sizes.