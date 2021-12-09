Best Insulated Water Bottles for Students in 2022
Much like sleep, water is a magical elixir that can cure an awful lot of what ails you. Hydration properties aside, water helps you keep a clear head, no matter how stressful your schoolday gets. Insulated water bottles maintain water temperatures so you can concentrate on more important things. These are the best-insulated water bottles for your money this year.
Hydro Flask
Want a reliable water bottle that will last the entire school year? Then you want this stainless steel, vacuum insulated bottle from Hydro Flask. Choose from multiple colors and sizes. Every bottle comes with a finger loop (to hold water close or attach the bottle to a backpack), a built-in straw, and a wide mouth for big gulpers. It's pricey, but it will last forever!
Mira Wide Mouth
Mira insulated stainless steel water bottles are beloved for their chill, both in the looks and temperature departments. This wide mouth thermos-style bottle is vacuum insulated. It also comes in numerous sizes and colors, fits in most cup holders, and will keep your water at a steady temp for up to 24 hours. There's no straw included, but it's leakproof and looks oh-so-fine!
Hydro Cell
Choose from 12 colors and four sizes! Hydro Cell offers a winning combination of a built-in straw, wide drinking mouthpiece, and two caps. This water bottle retains cold and hot temperatures like a champ and sports double-wall vacuum insulation that is sweat and condensation proof. It may not be dishwasher safe, but it is easy to clean and rinse in the sink.
Healthy Human
It'll cost a few dollars more, but the BPA-free stainless steel bottle from Healthy Human makes up for it with a few extras. There's a wide fingerhold on top of the lid, plus a carabiner, and a woven bag for storage included. The Healthy Human bottle keeps water ice cold for hours and never leaks.
Yeti Rambler
The Yeti Rambler needs no introduction! Outdoorspeople and athletes have favored this bottle for years for its leak-proof cap, three-finger grip, and double-wall vacuum insulation. Lots of colors to choose from with the Rambler, and they all hold 18 ounces.
Takeya Originals
The Takeya Originals is a vacuum-insulated stainless steel bottle with a unique feature: it comes with a carrying handle. Great for long walks between classes! It sweats a little if you add ice, but at this price, it's a steal! Pick from one of 10 colors and five sizes.
The Coldest Water
This insulated stainless steel bottle from The Coldest is built to be tough and keep things ice cold. With a sturdy cap and a loop to hold or attach to your pack, this is a winner. Cold drinks keep temps for up to 36 hours! There's no flip spout included, but it can be purchased separately.
Contigo Autoseal Chill
The Contigo Autoseal Chill is known for its lid, which you can open or close with the flip of a finger. A protective spout cover also keeps dirt off the mouthpiece. The body cannot go in the dishwasher, but the lid can. You'll love the carry handle and 28 hours of cold water.
Thermoflask
Unique to the Thermoflask: two lids and a side finger handle. One lid is a wide mouth for when you're seriously thirsty and need to chug. The other has a straw for sipping. Beverages stay cold for up to 24 hours. This bottle is heavy, but it doesn't leak or collect condensation.
CamelBak Chute Mag
No stranger to knowing how to keep people hydrated, CambelBak's Chute Mag bottle is constructed of tough insulated stainless steel. An angled spout prevents drips and gives you an ergonomic experience. It's a little more expensive, but we guarantee you'll love it.
Buzio
This stainless steel bottle from Buzio keeps things chilly for up to 48 hours. Wow! It comes with a straw lid, two straws, straw cleaner, and a lifetime guarantee. Buzio offers lots of color choices and sizes available, and the fingerhold doubles as a secure way to attach this to your pack.
Involve & Evolve
The unique-looking insulated water bottles from Involve & Evolve have a non-sweat durable finish that keeps hands dry. You get two caps: one with a straw and the other a screw-on lid. These sell out fast, and designs often change, so scoop one up now if you see one you can't live without.
Which water bottle is right for you?
There are so many topnotch water bottles out there today. My favorite from Hydro Flask is a little pricier than other choices but is built to last. Available in 32-ounce and 42-ounce sizes, these bottles work best for older students. Anyone from middle school through grad school can get a good grip on this insulated water bottle and get the most out of the easy-access wide mouth drinking rim.
Students of any age will do well with the Mira Insulated Water Bottle. This reusable bottle is stylish, keeps beverages cold for 24 hours, and is a wallet-friendly choice for parents and college students.
And if you're going from class to work or to the gym, you'll do best with the Hydro Cell. The sweat-proof design keeps moisture off your notebooks and hands while never letting the temperature of your water drop. This affordable water bottle comes in a dizzying array of colors and four sizes.
