Alphabet earnings impress as the AI race heats up

What you need to know

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced its Q1 2024 financial earnings.

The company reported $80.5 billion in revenue, highlighting strong performance across its services.

Alphabet recently announced a major restructuring highlighting its focus on AI.

Google has also laid off employees and fired some employees involved in recent protests.

Alphabet announced its Q1 2024 earnings on Wednesday (April 25), reporting more than $80 billion in revenue, 15% up from the same quarter last year.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai highlights the company's strong focus on AI and the performance of other products. "Our results in the first quarter reflect strong performance from Search, YouTube and Cloud," Pichai says in a statement.

"We are well under way with our Gemini era and there’s great momentum across the company. Our leadership in AI research and infrastructure, and our global product footprint, position us well for the next wave of AI innovation."

