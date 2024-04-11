Google's best AI models are coming to OPPO and OnePlus phones

What you need to know

At Google Cloud Next '24, OPPO and OnePlus announced that they're rolling out the Gemini Ultra 1.0 LLM to their devices.

In addition to the LLM, select Google Cloud AI features will be debuting on these devices.

The integration will go live sometime later in 2024.

AI is everywhere these days, and while OPPO didn't share its plans to integrate generative AI when it launched ColorOS 14 late last year, that's changing now. At the Google Cloud Next '24 event, OPPO announced that it is bringing Google's Gemini Ultra 1.0 to OPPO and OnePlus phones later in 2024.

Google unveiled Gemini Ultra 1.0 earlier in 2024, its state-of-the-art AI LLM that powers the Gemini Advanced chatbot. Google says the LLM is designed to handle "highly complex tasks," and that it understands context to deliver useful recommendations and insights.

OPPO says that the integration of Gemini Ultra 1.0 will "completely change the way users interact" with their devices. While the LLM is coming to OPPO and OnePlus phones later in the year, there's no mention of what phones will get the chatbot — that information will be shared later on.

Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product for OPPO and OnePlus, talked about the four key pillars that will drive the use of AI on phones: "it must utilize resources effectively, possess self-learning capabilities, perceive the real world, and bring creativity to its users."

Outside of that, there isn't much information available at the moment. OPPO uses its custom AndesGPT to deliver features like AI Eraser on its phones, and this is similar to what Google offers with Magic Eraser on the Pixels. Clearly, the manufacturer is looking to bolster its on-device AI suite, and with Honor going all-in on AI with the likes of Magic Portal, it is likely we will see more Chinese manufacturers introduce similar features down the line. Interestingly, all of these features will be coming to OnePlus phones as well.