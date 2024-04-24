HMD debuts its first original Pulse series phones with 'Gen 1' repairability

What you need to know

HMD has debuted its first original lineup of phones under the "Pulse" series.

The trio features the same Unisoc T606 CPU and Android 14. However, the Pulse Pro offers a set of 50MP cameras and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

HMD launches its Pulse series in international markets, though the company plans to bring the "HMD Vibe" to the U.S. market.

HMD Global announces the launch of its "first original" trio of devices dubbed the Pulse series.

According to a press release, HMD states the new Pulse series is the beginning of its commitment to bring self-repairable devices to consumers. Under the "Gen 1 repairability" title, the company adds its partnership with iFixit should help users quickly find the parts they need if anything goes wrong.

(Image credit: hm)

The HMD Pulse Pro leads the trio with a 6.6-inch HD+ display. The back of the phone contains a vertical dual camera array featuring a 50 MP AF Dual camera and a 2MP depth sensor. HMD states consumers will find a Super Night and Tripod mode alongside Flash Shot and AI HDR.

The company adds that the Pulse Pro's AI Super Portrait mode should help reduce any blurring found during nighttime shots. The front of the device offers a 50MP selfie camera, as well.

Powering the device is the Unisoc T606 CPU. Additionally, consumers can grab 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone supports microSD expansion of up to 256GB.

HMD packed a 5,000mAh battery into the Pulse Pro, which is estimated to last up to 59 hours and is capable of 20W fast charging. Android 14 will greet users out of the box. HMD states it has committed to providing the device, and the rest of the series, with two years of OS updates.

The HMD Pulse Pro will be available soon in international markets in Glacier Green, Twilight Purple, and Black Ocean.

(Image credit: HMD)

For the HMD Pulse Plus, consumers will see the same 6.6-inch HD Plus display with a 90Hz refresh rate as the Pulse Pro. However, the Pulse Plus comes with a lower 8MP front-facing selfie camera. The device's sleek back panel contains a vertical dual camera array with a 50MP AF Dual Camera and a depth sensor to help "snap quality pictures with ease."

Interestingly, HMD has kept the same Unisoc T606 CPU for the Pulse Plus, like its Pro sibling. Internally, the device will offer 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and up to 256GB of expandable storage via microSD.

Those interested in the HMD Pulse Plus will find the same 5,000mAh battery inside, though it features slower 10W charging capabilities.

This model is available now in Apricot Crush, Midnight Blue, and Glacier Green.

(Image credit: HMD)

The last of the trio, the HMD Pulse, remains the same in terms of CPU and display capabilities. The smallest sibling differs with its dual camera array as the device offers a 13 MP AF Dual camera. The front selfie camera remains the same at 8MP.

HMD has packed the same battery as the Pulse Plus inside the vanilla model with 10W charging and an estimated 59-hour runtime.

The base model drops slightly for memory and storage as HMD puts it up with 4GB of RAM and only 64GB of internal storage. The device still retains its microSD slot, capable of holding up to 256GB of extra storage.

Much like the Plus model, the HMD Pulse is available now for international markets. Consumers can find it in Dreamy Pink, Meteor Black, and Atmos Blue colorways.

While HMD's initial trio of devices are only for overseas countries, the company informed Android Police that it will bring one to the U.S. While specifics weren't given, it was stated that U.S. consumers will receive the "HMD Vibe," a play-off the HMD Pulse and Pulse Plus models. The device will reportedly go for $149 whenever it finally arrives.