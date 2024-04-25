Reddit appears to be down for many users, but a fix is coming

What you need to know

Reddit has run into some issues on Thursday morning, which has led to the site being down for many users.

Reddit users have flocked to sites like Twitter to complain about the outage.

The company has indicated that the cause of the outage has been determined and that the site should be back shortly.

If you're having trouble connecting to Reddit, you're not alone. On Thursday morning, the site appears to be down for many users, with complaints about the outage circulating on X.

According to Downdetector, reports of the outage started increasing just after 9:30 a.m. PT. Interestingly, this was after a previous incident affected users on Thursday morning, although that was resolved. Now, according to the Reddit Status page, the site is dealing with "elevated error rates" on the frontend.

It seems the site is having trouble loading for many users, including our own staff, but it looks like things are already looking up.

(Image credit: Android Central)

An initial notice on the Reddit Status site indicated that the problem is being looked into. "An issue with a Reddit backend has impacted many users on our site. We are looking into the cause."

Shortly after, the site has updated the status of the incident, and users can hopefully expect things to be back to normal soon: "We have identified the issue, and are remediating it; reddit.com should be back shortly.

Meanwhile, we will remain on the lookout for any developments with this outage.

Updating...