WhatsApp may soon add a feature that will make it easier to call people

What you need to know

WhatsApp is working on a new in-app dialer in the latest beta version.

The messaging platform will likely add this convenience to help users call users whose numbers have not been saved.

The app also brings a new setting in Communities that allows users to join groups only on an invite basis.

WhatsApp's latest beta version for Android has revealed some interesting new features that will likely be convenient add-ons for contacting other users.

According to WABetaInfo (via Android Authority), the Meta-owned messaging platform is testing a new in-app dialer that lets users quickly add or even just dial phone numbers that aren't in their contacts list. The feature is being tested in WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.15.11 version.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

The WABetaInfo has also shared the new screenshot of the new in-app dialer, which may be seen in future updates on the messaging platform. It can be a convenient addition for users who don't want to store certain numbers in their address book, especially with businesses or one-time interactions. It should also make it generally more convenient to call directly from the app, as it avoids switching between the Phone app and WhatsApp on their Android phones.

additionally, Android tipster Assemble Debug has revealed a new Hidden Group setting for Communities on WhatsApp. The new feature was seen on some WhatsApp beta version 2.24.9.27 users. The tipster enabled it by tweaking some flags in the Group permissions section on the messaging platform.

(Image credit: Assemble Debug/ via Android Authority)

It comes under the Group visibility parameter, and enabling it only allows invited members to find and join the respective group. Likewise, the same group admins can "only find and remove" the specific group per their requirement.

WhatsApp is seen constantly working on rolling and testing out new updates to the messaging platform to catch up and stay on top of its rival messaging apps. The app recently tested a new "Favorite" contacts feature that lets users feature their top contacts. WhatsApp has also been testing a longer Instagram-like Stories feature.