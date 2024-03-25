WhatsApp could soon bring an Instagram-like Stories feature

What you need to know

WhatsApp beta for Android bearing the 2.24.7.6 version is bringing a new Status update feature.

Like Instagram, users will be able to share up to one-minute video as a status update.

Earlier, the same ability was limited to only 30 seconds.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature, which is apparently the most requested one — the ability to share longer status updates.

Currently, WhatsApp users can share a status update video with a runtime of 30 seconds, but this could be changing, according to WABetaInfo. The latest WhatsApp beta bearing the 2.24.7.6 version has been found to test status updates that can be up to one minute long, a significant boost from the existing limit.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

WABetaInfo further notes that the new feature is currently available only to a select group of beta testers. However, following an official update, more users will soon be able to use it.

Previously, users could only share short video forms through status updates or multiple 30-second clips of a longer video post. The new ability allows users to share longer, one-minute videos, similar to what we are used to on Instagram Stories.

Apparently, the new ability has been WhatsApp's most requested feature, and the decision to bring it was based on user feedback, notes WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has been constantly on the verge of introducing/ testing new features to compete with and catch up with rival messaging apps. The messaging platform has recently found testing transcribing voice notes on Android, which earlier was available for iOS users.

Moreover, WhatsApp has also started testing the ability to hide link previews in chats through the recent beta version of the app. Late last month, WhatsApp also rolled out new text formatting options to the existing bold, italic, strikethrough, and monospace formats.