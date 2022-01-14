Best gaming controllers for NVIDIA Shield TV Android Central 2022
NVIDIA updated its Shield TV consoles in 2019, and the new tube and Pro models are still the best Android streaming devices for gamers. There are so many great ways to play games on your Shield, from the growing collection of the best Android games as well as AAA PC games streamed through NVIDIA's GeForce NOW service. If you want a controller or two for some couch multiplayer, you'll be happy to know that alongside its own excellent controller, the NVIDIA Shield TV offers Bluetooth support for other great gaming controllers.
Specially designed by NVIDIA: NVIDIA Shield Controller - AndroidStaff Pick
The NVIDIA Shield controller is designed to take full advantage of all that the NVIDIA Shield can do, with a built-in microphone for Google Assistant and a headphone jack, along with dedicated volume and Android system controls. It was released alongside the 2017 edition for the Shield TV but still works with the new model.
Retro gaming bliss: 8Bitdo SN30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad
The 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro is much more than a nostalgia play. It features some tremendous modern improvements, such as dual thumbsticks and a second pair of shoulder buttons. It's a great controller that connects wirelessly via Bluetooth and can also be used with a wired connection via USB-C.
Best option for Sony fanboys: Sony PlayStation DualSense
A recent update added support for Sony's and Microsoft's next-gen controllers, including the new PlayStation DualSense. This is great news if you already have a PS5 or enjoy the ergonomics offered by Sony's latest controller. Plus, the pairing process is as easy as you would expect it to be.
A great controller for Android: SteelSeries Stratus Duo Wireless Gaming Controller
The Stratus Duo has been around for a few years at this point, but there's a reason why it continues to be considered one of the best gaming controllers. With more than 20 hours of battery life, the ability to swap between 2.4Ghz wireless or Bluetooth, and a solid build, this controller will work nicely with your Shield TV or any of your other devices.
Microsoft's best controller: Xbox Core Wireless Controller
Like Sony's DualSense, the Xbox Wireless Controller was slightly revamped to go along with the release of the Series X and Series S. Unlike the last-generation controllers, you don't have to worry about getting the wrong one as all of these include built-in Bluetooth. This is the go-to alternative for the best NVIDIA Shield TV controllers for many.
Compact gaming: Nyko Mini Wireless Core
Instead of getting a full-sized controller that can take up a bunch of space, why not check out the Nyko Mini Wireless Core? This controller offers a compact size with all of the buttons you want, and it can double as a solid Nintendo Switch controller while working with the Shield TV.
Get a grip: 8Bitdo Pro 2
8Bitdo's SN30 Pro 2 offers up to 20-hours of battery life, comes in three different sleek colors, and works with all of your various devices. The Pro 2 also makes it switch between devices easier than ever, along with being able to map the buttons to your liking, thanks to the accompanying 8Bitdo Ultimate software.
Custom LEDs: EasySMX Wireless Gaming Controller
With the EasySMX Wireless Controller, you'll be able to customize the various buttons on the controller, along with the LED lights that are built-in. But with this plug-and-play controller, you won't have to worry about fiddling with a bunch of settings and can start gaming.
Built for streaming: Stadia Controller - Clearly White
Though it didn't launch with NVIDIA Shield TV support, Google's Stadia controller now gives players the option to use it. Though it works best with Stadia because of its integrated Google Assistant button, it's still a solid choice for gaming on NVIDIA Shield TV.
Pair your games with the best NVIDIA Shield TV controllers
Often overlooked for its gaming prowess, the NVIDIA Shield offers a plentiful variety of ways to play, whether you're downloading games from the Google Play Store or streaming games from NVIDIA GeForce Now. The most reliable option is still the NVIDIA Shield Controller because it will connect reliably every time and features volume controls and a headphone jack.
Beyond that, we recommend the 8Bitdo SN30 Pro, which also works well with smartphones and PC gaming. But it gives you that retro look and feel that can't be understated and made an extremely welcome comeback in 2020. Plus, you'll be able to game for hours with long-lasting battery life, which is perfect for those intense retro gaming sessions.
