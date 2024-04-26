Android 15 Beta 1.2 rolls out with fixes and stability improvements

What you need to know

Google is rolling out a new Android 15 Beta 1.2 update for beta testers just days after it released Beta 1.1.

The new update includes fixes for app freezes, phantom battery drain, crashes, and more.

All devices that are enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will get Android 15 Beta 1.2 as an OTA software update.

Android 15 is still months away from platform stability, but Google has quickly released a few updates for Android 15 Beta 1 that hope to fix a few annoying issues.

Earlier this week, Google's Android 15 Beta 1.1 update addressed a major problem that broke NFC on Pixel phones running the first beta. Now, Google is following up on those improvements with the Android 15 Beta 1.2 patch, which started rolling out to beta testers on Thursday, April 25.

Google announced the release of the patch in a Reddit post and updated the Android 15 release notes accordingly. The company calls it a "minor update," but Android 15 Beta 1.2 includes a few considerable bug fixes. Among other changes, Beta 1.2 comes with performance improvements that should address the excessive battery drain Pixel users experienced while running earlier versions of Beta 1. The improvements hint that Android 15 Beta 1.2 is much more stable, but Google reminds testers that some reported issues in Beta 1 and Beta 1.1 are yet to be addressed.

Some people running the Android 15 Beta 1 or 1.1 software ran into an "Application Not Responding" error that caused apps to freeze, and that has been resolved. Additionally, a problem resulting in a flickering display was fixed in Android 15 Beta 1.2. Google also fixed a few system issues in Beta 1.2, like the back gesture not working and the settings app crashing when trying to add a fingerprint.

Those are all the bug fixes that Google shared in the Android 15 Beta 1.2 release notes, though there may be more. Either way, the pace at which Google is shipping Android 15 Beta patches is a good sign of what's to come for early-access testers.

If you're enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program, you should receive Android 15 Beta 1.2 through an OTA update automatically. The update is available for Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. In other words, every device eligible for Android 15 Betas can also install this patch.

Google says that it may take up to 24 hours for your device to see the update, and you can check for updates by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.