The Vivo X100 series is making its global debut with impressive camera gear

Vivo's X100 and X100 Pro have officially gone global after their recent debut in China.

The X100 is set to hit Southeast Asian markets, including India and Indonesia, while the European market will only get the more advanced X100 Pro, according to The Verge. Unfortunately, there's no love for the U.S. as these devices won't be making an appearance in the country.

According to Vivo's press release, the X100 Pro takes its photography game seriously, boasting a massive 50MP one-inch-type main camera with "Optical Precision Calibration" for consistent sharpness. The telephoto camera also got a makeover, jumping from 2x to 4.3x optical magnification.

Notably, it introduces a cinematic portrait mode that could give the iPhone's version a run for its money. Supposedly, it can auto-shift focus between subjects, a feature so rare in the portrait video modes of many Android phones these days. Vivo even throws in a "sun mode" for capturing sunlight using the periscope camera.

In contrast, the regular X100 features a more standard 50MP main camera and a 64MP 3x optical telephoto. As usual, the lenses on both devices boast Zeiss coatings. Both phones play with a secondary imaging chip, but the X100’s chip is an older V2 variant, while the Pro rocks the latest V3 with support for 4K cinematic portrait video.

Despite being considered the "lesser" model, the standard X100 doesn't compromise on the 6.78-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate shared by both phones. They also share an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, both phones are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chipset, boasting on-device generative AI capabilities. MediaTek claims it can juggle AI models with 7 billion parameters per second. This means it can whip up an image using Stable Diffusion in less than a second.

The X100 Pro packs a robust 5,400mAh battery and impressive 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Meanwhile, the standard X100 offers a still substantial 5,000mAh battery with a speedy 120W wired charging, though wireless charging is absent.

As for pricing, Vivo kept mum on European details but revealed that the X100 Pro is priced at HK$7,998 in Hong Kong (approximately €932), while the non-Pro comes in at HK$5,998 (around €699).