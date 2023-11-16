Vivo X100 series debuts with the MediaTek Dimensity 9300

What you need to know

Vivo X100 series goes official in the Chinese market, the first to sport MediaTek's flagship Dimensity 9300 SoC.

The Vivo X100 comes with a 5000mAh battery, and the Vivo X100 Pro ships with 5400mAh capacity.

Both models ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out of the box.

Vivo has announced the new flagship phones in its home ground, comprising the Vivo X100 and the Vivo X100 Pro. These are seemingly the first phones to equip MediaTek's recently launched premier-tier chipset — the Dimensity 9300 SoC.

Both models also share identical displays and designs, including a large, slightly curved display and a giant circular camera visor featuring a triple camera system. The displays here measure 6.78 inches, are LTPO screens with 120Hz refresh rates, and feature up to an impressive 3000 nits of peak brightness.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, which comes with an "All Big Core Design," is a unique chip as it features four Cortex X4 primary cores with promised clock speeds of up to 3.25GHz. In terms of performance, the chip is believed to be eight times faster than the predecessor Dimensity 9200 SoC, which powered the Vivo X90 series.

The significant difference between both X100 phones boils down to their optics. The Vivo X100 Pro features a large 1-inch 50MP sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a third 50MP ultra-wide camera. The rear cameras can shoot 100x digital zoom shots coupled with 8K video recording, and the camera system is enhanced by Zeiss.

(Image credit: Vivo)

For the standard Vivo X100, the device includes a 50MP primary sensor, next to a 64MP periscopic lens with 3x optical zoom and another 50MP ultra wide-angle camera. This device also supports 8K video recording and 100x digital zoom. For selfies, both models rely on a 32MP front camera.

The Vivo X100 has a 5000mAh battery for keeping the lights on, while the Pro has a 5400mAh battery capacity. The former comes with 120W fast charge support and the Pro model gets 100W fast charge tech along with 50W wireless charging.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vivo) (Image credit: Vivo)

Both devices ship with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. Further, the devices will run Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out of the box and support Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7.

The Vivo X100 starts at CNY 3,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. Meanwhile, the Vivo X100 Pro retails at CNY 4,999 for the similar storage variant. Similarly, the 16GB+256GB models are priced at CNY 4,299 and CNY 5,299, respectively. The 512GB variant with the same 16GB of RAM costs CNY 4,599 for the Vivo X100 and CNY 5,499 for the Pro model.

Lastly, the 1TB built storage models with 16GB RAM are priced at CNY 4,999 and CNY 5,999. While the aforementioned RAM is an LPDDR5X model, a new LPDDR5T version for the Vivo X100 is priced at CNY 5,099, featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

These two Vivo X100 models directly compete with the Xiaomi 14 series in China, which shipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. These flagship phones are expected to be shipped in December, with open sales starting later this month.