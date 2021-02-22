Best HOTAS Controllers for PS5 2021

While it's still a niche market on consoles, many PS5 players will want to enjoy using a flight stick with compatible games. No dedicated PS5 sticks have yet been released, so it's slim pickings for now. Fortunately, there's a couple of PS4 options that'll work with Sony's new console and our favorite is the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4, which handles great for games like Star Wars: Squadrons or Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and Star Wars: Squadrons wiped out most of the available HOTAS systems, so finding joysticks that are available right now is extraordinarily difficult. We'll be continuing to update links as stock fluctuates.

Best Overall: Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4

Source: Thrustmaster (Image credit: Source: Thrustmaster)

One of the few officially licensed PS4 HOTAS joystick systems is the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4. Its main downside is that it doesn't have a headset jack but otherwise, it's incredibly simple to set up, meaning you don't have to worry about a complicated process for hooking everything together. The dual-rudder works with a detachable throttle and adjustable joystick resistance to allow players to tailor it specifically to their needs. Do note that it is very difficult to find in stock and the price is usually well above the recommended MSRP.

Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 Simple and easy Today's Best Deals $299 at Amazon Adjustable stick tension Very simple to use No headset jack

Best Alternative: HORI PS4 HOTAS Flight Stick

Source: Hori (Image credit: Source: Hori)

Your other main choice for a PS5-compatible joystick is the HORI PS4 HOTAS flight stick. You can adjust the resistance as needed for the most comfortable setup and it includes a 3.5mm headset jack, so if you have a wired headset this is the way to go. It's worth noting however that the build quality isn't stellar, so it might not hold up as well over time.

HORI PS4 HOTAS Flight Stick Stay in touch Today's Best Deals $309 at Amazon Adjustable stick resistance Includes a headset jack Unimpressive build quality

Bottom line

Right now, there just aren't a lot of options for someone who wants to use a flight stick with a PS5. Sony ensured that any officially licensed PS4 sticks were made compatible with the PS5, so you don't have to worry about one of the sticks you used not carrying over to the latest generation of consoles. The best PS5 games don't require or even benefit from having a HOTAS system but that doesn't mean it'll hurt to be prepared.

For most people, the Thrustmaster T-Flight Hotas 4 is going to be the best choice, with great build quality, adjustable joystick tension, and overall ease of use. It's also generally the easiest stick to find in stock while the market remains volatile.

With that in mind, some of the best PS5 headsets do require a wired connection. If you want to use a headset with a 3.5mm headset jack while playing with your flight stick, you'll want to go for the Hori PS4 HOTAS system.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Samuel Tolbert Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, specifically focusing on PlayStation on Android Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.