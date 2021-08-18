Even though the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is now available at $200 below its predecessor's original cost, you can still expect to pay quite a bit of cash for any of the best foldable phones on the market when they're not discounted. Luckily, there are always a few great ways to save on a new phone for those who know where to look. If you're hoping to purchase the latest device and maybe even save several hundred dollars in the process, you've come to the right place.

Carrier deals will be the most common offers available immediately upon the release of any new device, but lately they've become even more enticing than usual. Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals can be harder to find though Amazon and Samsung's website are typically the best options for those looking to buy their new phone outright.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available in four colorways — Phantom Black, Phantom Green, Phantom Silver, and limited edition Thom Browne White — and sleeker, thinner, and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It's equipped with a 7.6-inch "Infinity Flex" Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen and a 6.2-inch cover screen which both feature a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Inside is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. And of course, there's the stellar rear triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens, along with a 4MP under display camera and a 10MP cover camera. It even features IPX8 water resistance.

Plus, for the first time ever on the Galaxy Z series, S Pen support has arrived along with two new S Pen models: the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro.

We'll be keeping the guide below updated as more of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals are located, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back soon if you don't see an offer you're ready to snag just yet.

Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Carrier Deals

It's not unusual that the best foldable phone deals come from carriers rather than retail stores like Amazon — at least for six or so months after any new device's release. Below you'll find some of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals coming from carriers like Verizon, Mint Mobile, AT&T, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with $200 Samsung credit | from $999.99 at Samsung Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today and you'll score a $200 Samsung credit to be used towards select products such as Samsung TVs, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Watch 4, accessories, and more. Samsung even lets you choose between buying the device attached to a carrier or unlocked. You can trade-in up to four devices to save up to $800 on the purchase. from $999.99 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with free Fold Cover and S Pen bundle | Up to $1,000 off at Verizon Save up to $1,000 off the new Galaxy Z series devices at Verizon when you trade-in an eligible device and add a line on select Unlimited plans at Verizon; you'll even receive up to $500 back if you're switching from another carrier. Plus, all purchases at Verizon include the Samsung Fold Cover and S Pen bundle for free while pre-orders also include $200 Samsung credit. You can even snag the Galaxy Watch 4 at a $150 discount when purchased with an Android device. from $799.99 at Verizon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with free Galaxy Z Flip 3 | from $59.99/month at Verizon Another deal at Verizon offers the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at regular price and add a line on select Unlimited plans. Alternatively, you could pick up a second Galaxy Z Fold 3 at $1,000 off. You'll also receive the Samsung Fold Cover and S Pen bundle for free with this purchase and $200 Samsung Credit when you pre-order. Plus, all Samsung Galaxy Z series cases, screen protectors and Samsung-brand wireless charging accessories are currently 25% off. from $799.99 at Verizon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Up to $1,000 off with trade-in at AT&T New and existing customers can score up to $1,000 off the price of the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a monthly installment plan when you trade-in an eligible device and choose a monthly installment plan along with an eligible Unlimited plan at AT&T. That brings its price as low as $22 per month. You'll also earn a $200 Samsung Credit when you pre-order and save 50% on Samsung accessories when purchased alongside this device. from $799.99 at AT&T Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Up to $1,000 off with trade-in at T-Mobile T-Mobile is also offering up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 when you trade-in an eligible device and choose the interest-free Equipment Installation Plan (EIP) on Magenta MAX. Alternatively, you'll save up to $500 off when you trade-in an eligible device and pick up the device with EIP on any postpaid plan. from $799.99 at T-Mobile

Best Cheap Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unlocked Deals

Sometimes, the best way to buy your device is outright. If you're not looking to deal with attaching your phone to a carrier just yet, the offers below on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with $200 Samsung credit | $1,799.99 at Samsung Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today and you'll score a $200 Samsung credit to be used towards select products such as Samsung TVs, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Watch 4, accessories, and more when you order by August 26. You can also score a discounted 3-year Samsung Care+ package with zero monthly payments for the first year and even trade-in up to four devices to increase your savings. from $999.99 at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | $1,799.99 at Amazon Looking to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 quickly and buy the device outright? Amazon now has the phone available for pre-order at its regular price of $1,799.99. $1,799.99 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Up to $400 off at Best Buy Purchase the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 at Best Buy and activate the device today on Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T to save up to $400 instantly. Activating with a carrier at Best Buy gives you the ability to switch providers at any time with this unlocked device. from $1,399.99 at Best Buy