Best USB-C cables for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2022
Electronics can be finicky. That's readily evident now that manufacturers are trying to use a standard "one size fits all" cable connector with USB C. The Raspberry Pi 4 isn't immune, either: if you have one, you'll want to make sure you have a cable that works when it comes time to power the board. We've put a list together and you can rest assured that any of these will get you up and running without any head-scratching over the power plug.
- Tough and bold: Anker PowerLine III
- A good basic cable: Amazon Basics Fast Charging USB-C to USB-C Cable
- Long and strong: CableCreation 10-foot Type C Cable
- Power-only: UCTRONICS USB-C Power Supply with Switch Cable
- Short but powerful: Vebner Extra Short USB-C Cable
- Economic sense: Cable Matters 2-pack - USB C to USB C Cable with 60W Fast Charging
Tough and bold: Anker PowerLine IIIStaff pick
This cable will not only provide all the power your Raspberry Pi needs but it'll look good doing it thanks to its bright red covering. Speaking of that covering, it's been designed to withstand over 25,000 bends and the connectors are welded to make this one of the toughest cables you can buy.
A good basic cable: Amazon Basics Fast Charging USB-C to USB-C Cable
Amazon always finds a way to provide a quality basic cable no matter what you're plugging in and this time around is no different. If all you need is something to make the juice flow and aren't worried about toughness or data transfer, you can't go wrong with this cable.
Long and strong: CableCreation 10-foot Type C Cable
Most recommendations for a Raspberry Pi power cable will be under 6 feet long, but Cable Creations has built a 10-foot cord that has the proper conductors and shielding to work just fine while being 40% longer. If you need a bit more length, here is your answer.
Power-only: UCTRONICS USB-C Power Supply with Switch Cable
If you won't ever want to use your cable to transfer data or don't mind if it is a bit slower while doing so, this UCTRONICS USB-C Power Supply with Switch Cable is perfect. The cable is detachable from the wall plug, while also featuring an in-line power switch so you can just turn off your Raspberry Pi manually when you need to.
Short but powerful: Vebner Extra Short USB-C Cable
Most of the time, you'll find yourself needing a long cable when it comes to connecting peripherals to your Raspberry Pi. But there are other times where you don't want extra cables hanging and that's where the Vebner USB-C cable comes in. This cable is just six inches long but is mighty powerful as it supports Thunderbolt 3 and can support up to 100W charging.
Economic sense: Cable Matters 2-pack - USB C to USB C Cable with 60W Fast Charging
We don't know how Cable Matters can sell two high-quality USB C cables this cheap and we aren't going to question it — just appreciate it! What we do know is that for the price of one cable from other companies, you're getting two and they aren't cut-rate stuff. We love it.
It's an E-Mark Thing
Just when you thought buying USB cables was finally simple, another potential spoiler enters the fray: the E-Mark. High-end electronics need high-end cables and there's a high-end standard to tie everything together. Well, the Raspberry Pi Foundation made an oopsie! They didn't follow the standard.
You need a high-quality cable that isn't E-Marked like the Anker PowerLine III or any other on this list. That's because the Raspberry Pi 4 isn't wired in a way that an E-Marked cable can understand and there won't be any power applied when plugged into one. The Raspberry Pi Foundation says this will be corrected in future assemblies, but for every Raspberry Pi 4 on the shelves right now, you'll need to shop wisely. No matter which of these cables you choose, you'll need to make sure you pair it with one of the best USB-C power supplies to keep your Raspberry Pi chugging along.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Keep your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display safe with a screen protector
Samsung displays are some of the best out there and none are more impressive than the one in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Keep it safe with an excellent screen protector.
These are the best USB-C headphones around
With headphone jacks all but gone, USB-C may be your only wired option for current phones and tablets. Fortunately, there are some good ones available to choose from.
Your Galaxy S22 deserves the best cases ever — and they're right here
While the boxier edges make the Galaxy S22 easier to hold, you'll need a case for maximum grip and impact protection. From clear to colorful, from thin to heavy-duty, these are the cream of the Galaxy S22 case crop.