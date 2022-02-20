Best USB-C cables for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2022

Electronics can be finicky. That's readily evident now that manufacturers are trying to use a standard "one size fits all" cable connector with USB C. The Raspberry Pi 4 isn't immune, either: if you have one, you'll want to make sure you have a cable that works when it comes time to power the board. We've put a list together and you can rest assured that any of these will get you up and running without any head-scratching over the power plug.

Tough and bold : Anker PowerLine III Staff pick This cable will not only provide all the power your Raspberry Pi needs but it'll look good doing it thanks to its bright red covering. Speaking of that covering, it's been designed to withstand over 25,000 bends and the connectors are welded to make this one of the toughest cables you can buy. From $16 at Amazon A good basic cable : Amazon Basics Fast Charging USB-C to USB-C Cable Amazon always finds a way to provide a quality basic cable no matter what you're plugging in and this time around is no different. If all you need is something to make the juice flow and aren't worried about toughness or data transfer, you can't go wrong with this cable. From $8 at Amazon Power-only : UCTRONICS USB-C Power Supply with Switch Cable If you won't ever want to use your cable to transfer data or don't mind if it is a bit slower while doing so, this UCTRONICS USB-C Power Supply with Switch Cable is perfect. The cable is detachable from the wall plug, while also featuring an in-line power switch so you can just turn off your Raspberry Pi manually when you need to. $10 at Amazon Short but powerful : Vebner Extra Short USB-C Cable Most of the time, you'll find yourself needing a long cable when it comes to connecting peripherals to your Raspberry Pi. But there are other times where you don't want extra cables hanging and that's where the Vebner USB-C cable comes in. This cable is just six inches long but is mighty powerful as it supports Thunderbolt 3 and can support up to 100W charging. From $20 at Amazon Economic sense : Cable Matters 2-pack - USB C to USB C Cable with 60W Fast Charging We don't know how Cable Matters can sell two high-quality USB C cables this cheap and we aren't going to question it — just appreciate it! What we do know is that for the price of one cable from other companies, you're getting two and they aren't cut-rate stuff. We love it. From $8 at Amazon

It's an E-Mark Thing

Just when you thought buying USB cables was finally simple, another potential spoiler enters the fray: the E-Mark. High-end electronics need high-end cables and there's a high-end standard to tie everything together. Well, the Raspberry Pi Foundation made an oopsie! They didn't follow the standard.

You need a high-quality cable that isn't E-Marked like the Anker PowerLine III or any other on this list. That's because the Raspberry Pi 4 isn't wired in a way that an E-Marked cable can understand and there won't be any power applied when plugged into one. The Raspberry Pi Foundation says this will be corrected in future assemblies, but for every Raspberry Pi 4 on the shelves right now, you'll need to shop wisely. No matter which of these cables you choose, you'll need to make sure you pair it with one of the best USB-C power supplies to keep your Raspberry Pi chugging along.