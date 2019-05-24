What you need to know Best Buy has canceled orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Customers can sign up to be notified in the future when the phone gets a new ship date.

Samsung is currently making improvements on the Galaxy Fold.

If you placed an order for the Samsung Galaxy Fold through Best Buy, it has just been canceled. Best Buy posted a statement on its forums yesterday acknowledging that, without a release date in sight, it has decided to cancel pre-orders for the new device. Per part of the statement:

However, with breakthrough designs and technology come many hurdles and the possibility to face a plethora of unforeseen hiccups. These hurdles have led Samsung to postpone the release of the Galaxy Fold, and Samsung has not provided a new release date. Because we put our customers first and want to ensure they are taken care of in the best possible manner, Best Buy has decided to cancel all current pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

This doesn't mean you won't be able to purchase the Galaxy Fold from Best Buy in the future, but for now, placing a pre-order is not possible. Instead, Best Buy has added "Notify Me" button on the Galaxy Fold product page to provide customers with information once the phone becomes available again. The Galaxy Fold is one of Samsung's most ambitious products since it first launched the Note series. The foldable phone introduces a new form factor for mobile devices and unfortunately, it also came with a bunch of new problems.

Originally scheduled to be released on April 26, the Galaxy Fold launch was postponed indefinitely after tech journalists experienced issues with review units. Within days of receiving the device, reviewers began having troubles with the display ranging from outright failure to debris getting trapped between the body and the screen. The problems resulted in Samsung recalling all of the devices and the launch being postponed until after an investigation could be completed. Almost a month after the phone was first set to launch, Samsung has still not provided a new ship date. There have been reports of improvements made to the Galaxy Fold and CEO Dj Koh has been quoted saying, "We will not be too late" when asked if the device will launch by the end of May.