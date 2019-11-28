Thanksgiving Day has arrived, which means that Black Friday officially begins tomorrow. We aren't crazy, and we know that the deals are already flowing, and we've been covering them for weeks already. If you're planning to kick off your Black Friday shopping today, this is where to do it.
We've collected hundreds of the best deals that are available right now, and will be constantly updating these lists with new deals as they become available. You'd be surprised with just how many deals are starting on Thanksgiving this year. Don't miss out on something you really want because you waited just a day too long.
Newest Black Friday Deals
If you only have a few minutes to browse deals on Thanksgiving between family affairs, here are 25 of the newest deals our team has spotted. These are constantly being updated, so check back often if you can.
Sonos Sub
The Sub is Sonos' wireless subwoofer for deeper bass. Pair it with a Sonos Beam, Playbar, or Playbase for an incredible home theater experience with crystal clear bass you can feel. Both the black and white models are on sale.
Plugable Tunderbolt 3 1TB Portable SSD
The spacious drive is perfect for anyone moving large photo and video projects around with 2800 MB/sec speeds. Its full metal body is durable and dissipates heat, it works on Mac or Windows, and has a 3-year warranty. Clip the on-page coupon to save.
Amazon Fire TV Blaster Fire TV Stick 4K Echo Dot bundle
This is a brand new bundle from Amazon. The Fire TV Blaster adds voice control to any TV, sound bar, or other entertainment device. Combined with the media streaming device and smart speaker, you get full voice control over your media.
UGREEN Nintendo Switch Lite Carrying Case
If you've got a Switch Lite, you need a way to protect it when you take it on the go like this hard shell case with internal storage for cartridges and accessories. Prime members can use the on-page coupon and the below code to save on it.
Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop
This Alexa-compatible vac uses a dual-gyro system and motion tracking sensors to clean your floors in the most efficient way possible. It won't fall down stairs or get stuck on obstacles and the battery gives it 2.5 hours of cleaning.
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat and water resistant.
Neato Botvac D4
You have to clip the on-page coupon for the full savings here. Neato makes some of the best robot vacuums out there, and at this price its features are hard to beat.
Sonos Beam
Normally it sells for $399 and does not drop from that price often. Right now, only the black model is available at $299, and the white one is $20 more.
Instant Pot Duo60 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker
This 7-in-1 cooker is insanely versatile and can help you cook some great meals this winter. If you don't already have an Instant Pot, grab one today and thank us later.
iPad Pro (2018)
Featuring a beautiful edge-to-edge display, powerful A12X Bionic processor, plus Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support, the latest iPad Pro is a powerhouse. Various configurations are on sale at Amazon while supplies last.
Insignia 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire Edition TV
This is about $30 less than it was selling for in the lead up to Black Friday and is a new all-time low for this model. It has Amazon's Fire TV OS built right in to make streaming your favorite videos even easier.
Corsair Kensington Targus mice keyboards headphones and more
Save on actual PC components like a computer case, liquid cooling, fans, and others. You can also save money on mechanical keyboards, mouse pads, headphones, and more from brands like Corsair and Kensington.
Classic Brands Matress Black Friday Sale
All the sizes are on sale, and pricing starts at just $184 for a twin and goes up to $321 for a king, so why are you still reading this and not buying one?
SanDisk and WD microSD cards, flash drives, hard drives, and more
This sale includes hard drives, flash drives, microSD cards, and even personal cloud storage devices. You can get low-capacity flash drives or 10TB hard drives, and they are all down to super low prices covered by full warranties.
Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop
The S5 uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. Clipping the coupon on its product page saves you $140 off its usual price at Amazon!
Select PC and Accessories doorbuster deals
These doorbuster deals will only last for one day. The products include a variety of brands and products, including low prices on monitors, gaming mice, tablets, and more. Upgrade your router, your surround sound speakers, or laptop.
Ring Alarm Home Security System
Whether you need the basic 5-piece kit or want to go all-out with the 14-piece option, you can save big right now. Each of them comes with a free Echo Dot, which you can use to arm and disarm the alarm now.
Tile buetooth trackers
Attach Tile to your luggage or your keys — or even slide one into your wallet. These Bluetooth trackers keep tabs on your valuables and are so tiny they stay out of the way until you need them. Save on a 1-pack or a 4-pack in this one-day sale.
Nintendo Switch console
You'll need to enter the coupon during check out, and the $25 credit will be delivered to you within 7-days of your Switch shipping.
Gooloo Portable Jump Starters
Amazon's daily deals features a selection of jump starters on sale for prices between $45 and $54. The larger the price the more powerful it is. Jump start a dead battery or charge your phone in an emergency. An essential for any car driver.
App Store & iTunes Gift Card
The deal applies to both physical and digital gift cards right now so you can take your pick. A 20% discount is rare and you can put those savings to good use on purchases on games, digital movies and music, apps, subscriptions, and more.
Smartwatches from Fossil, Michael Kors, and more
This one-day sale has 12 different options, ranging in price from $175 to $245. These are all powered by Google's WearOS and can connect to your smartphone with ease.
Keychron K2 Bluetooth USB-wired compact 84-key RGB gaming mechanical keyboard
You may have to go to the actual product page to see some of these savings. The keyboard has an aluminum frame. It's plug-and-play so no drivers needed. Has anti-ghosting, both a USB wire and Bluetooth connectivity, and can switch between 3 devices.
Amazon Echo Dot with Amazon Smart Plug
With Black Friday pricing hitting a bunch of Amazon Echo devices, you can now score the super-popular Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 extra. Use it to add voice control to a dumb appliance, set schedules, and more.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth headphones
The best Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones on the market are down to their lowest price ever in rose gold. They feature three levels of noise cancellation, access to Amazon Alexa, easy Bluetooth pairing, and more.
Amazon Device Black Friday Deals
Black Friday is always a big time for discounts on Amazon's own hardware, and this is usually the time of the year we see some of the best pricing ever. Whether you're looking for an Echo speaker or Ring Video Doorbell, here are the best Amazon device deals to consider today.
Insignia 32-inch 720p LED Fire TV edition
This HDTV set features Amazon's Fire OS and normally sells just above $140 on average there; today's price marks a return to the lowest we've ever seen it reach. It offers a 720p resolution and gives you access to all your favorite streaming apps.
Amazon Kindle Oasis
Get your hands on the 2017 Kindle Oasis at its best price ever. With 8GB or 32GB capacity, you'll have room for thousands of books, magazines, and more. As well as $100 off, you also get a $5 ebook credit with your purchase.
Amazon Fire TV Recast
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you can watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. This is a match for its Prime Day low.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet
This Kids Edition tablet features the recently-released Fire HD 10 in a kid-proof case, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, and a 2-year replacement guarantee. As it has only been available since October, this is its first major discount.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
The 8-inch tablet comes housed in a case that protects it from whatever your little one throws at it. Amazon also includes a two-year no-questions-asked warranty as well as a year of FreeTime Unlimited worth $99.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet
The Kids Edition Fire tablets come in sturdy, colorful cases with a two-year worry-free guarantee that Amazon will send you a replacement if one breaks, no matter what happens to it. This is a match for its best price ever.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
This slim device gives you access to a veritable trove of books. The latest Paperwhite is waterproof and has twice the storage of the previous-gen. This price matches its best ever, and the freebies sweeten the deal further.
Ring Peephole Cam
The Peephole Cam is perfect for those who can't install a traditional doorbell, say in an apartment building, but want all of the smarts of a regular Ring doorbell like HD video, 2-way talk, alerts, and more. It's never gone this low before.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5
The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of the best options you can get, and the Echo Show 5 lets you view who's at your door from its 5.5-inch display. This bundle is $70 less than the doorbell itself normally sells for alone, so don't miss out.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5
Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle has again dropped to its lowest ever price, this time for Black Friday. These two are perfect to purchase together as you can watch the doorbell's live feed on the Echo Show 5.
Amazon Fire HD 10
The 2019 Fire HD 10 was only released last month so this is the first major sale on it. Don't miss your chance to score $50 off it in the color or capacity of your choice.
Amazon Fire HD 8
Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is back down to its Prime Day price ahead of Black Friday. These tablets are great for watching movies, playing games, reading, and more, but the discounts are only good for a limited time.
Amazon Fire 7
This is the lowest this tablet has gone and the last time it hit this price it was only for Amazon Prime members. Today's discount offers savings for anyone with $20 off both the 16GB and 32GB tablet in the color of your choice.
Echo Dot with Clock + TP-Link Smart Plug
This updated Dot was only released a few weeks ago but you can already make a killer saving on it. Amazon is offering a bundle with a free smart plug, or you can grab it with a smart bulb instead for just $5 more.
4K & Smart TV Black Friday Deals
A lot of consideration normally goes into a TV purchase, but sometimes when you see a good deal you just have to have it, right? There are tons and tons of Black Friday TV deals to be had, but not all are equal. Unfortunately, this holiday season brings with it some unique models that aren't available at other times of the year, and some other things which make it very hard to guage just how good of a deal you are actually getting. We've been following the trends this year, and here are some great options that you should consider purchasing.
Vizio M-Series Quantum 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV
One of the better mid-range TVs. The 600 nits of brightness work great with Dolby Vision HDR support. The 90 local dimming zones provide stunning depth. Works with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. Control it with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.
Amazon Prime Card Bonus Savings on TVs, sporting gear, and more
The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Prime Store Card have no annual fees and offer 5% cashback on all your orders on Amazon. Today, cardholders can even score up to 20% back on select Samsung and Sony smart TVs, sporting gear, and more.
Sony 55-inch LED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (XBR55X800G)
Thanks to Dell's Semi-Annual Sale, Sony's 2019 55-inch 4K Smart TV is now more than $200 off its original price. It's compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa for voice control, even allowing you to control compatible smart home devices.
LG 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV (65UM6900PUA)
This gorgeous 4K UHD HDR smart TV features LG'S ThinQ Ai tech and is compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.
Amazon Labor Day sale on 4K Smart TVs, Soundbars, and more
Soundbars and 4K UHD Smart TVs from retailers like Samsung, LG, and TCL, including some QLED and OLED models, are now on sale at Amazon for Labor Day while supplies last.
Hisense H8F Series 4K ULED Android Smart TVs
Hisense's H8F series features Android TV with built-in Google Assistant so you can stream shows and movies from Netflix, Hulu, and even Disney+ when it releases in a few months, without needing another device plugged in.
Refurbished Smart TVs from Samsung, Element, VIZIO, and more
Factory reconditioned and refurbished smart TVs are now on sale at Woot with prices starting as low as $139.99. You'll score a warranty with today's purchase too, most of which last for 90 days.
Vizio P659-G1 P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR TV
Amazing brightness for the HDR support, great local dimming, and a smart platform for all your streaming apps.
VIZIO 4K Smart TVs
These VIZIO smart TVs can access all your favorite streaming channels thanks to their built-in Google Chromecast. They even offer Apple HomeKit support, voice control functionality, and more.
Unlocked Smartphone Black Friday Deals
Upgrading to a new phone does not have to break the bank. If you want to avoid going through your carrier for a new phone, here are some great options that are rather heavily discounted going into Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy S10+
Sprint has a major deal going on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ right now. Choose an 18-month Flex Lease to score one for just $15 per month. That saves you nearly $27 every month off its usual price!
LG G8 ThinQ smartphone
Get your hands on the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone at Sprint for just $10 monthly when you sign up for an 18-month Flex lease and add a line to your plan or make an eligible upgrade. That saves you $25 each month!
Google Pixel 3
Not looking to shell out $800+ for the latest Google Pixel 4? Sprint's offering the Google Pixel 3 for as low as $10 monthly when you start an 18-month lease and add a line of service or an eligible upgrade. That's 50% off its usual monthly cost.
OnePlus 7 Pro
With a massive 4000mAh battery, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, this is one powerful device that makes its mark with features like a gorgeous display, three rear cameras, and an amazing pop-up selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Verizon is offering a free Samsung Galaxy S10e to those who buy another at full price while adding a new line on any Unlimited plan. Those switching from another carrier will even score a $200 prepaid Mastercard when porting-in their number.
Mint Mobile 3-month Plans for $15/monthly
Mint Mobile is offering up to 40% off its service plans for three months when you join now! You can score any data plan for only $15 monthly for three months, though you'll need to pay the full three-month cost in advance.
Moto G7 Power (Unlocked)
This unlocked 32GB smartphone is the perfect budget option for those looking to get a bit more out of their device, thanks to its 5000mAh battery that can keep it powered for up to 60 hours at a time.
Belongme Crystal Clear Case (iPhone 11 Pro Max)
Enter the coupon code to drop the price by 50% today. This shock-absorbing TPU case protects your phone without adding bulk. The case is crystal clear as well, letting your iPhone 11 Pro Max show its true colors.
Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL buy one get one
Get a Pixel 4 64GB phone and get a second one for $0 a month after a promo credit. Upgrade to the Pixel 4 XL and you can get a second Pixel 4 XL free as well. Requires an 18-month lease with Sprint.
Google Pixel 3
Not willing to spend $800 on one of Google's recently announced Pixel 4 smartphones? This Amazon deal saving you over 40% off the Google Pixel 3's regular price is one of the next best options!
Gaming Black Friday Deals (Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation)
It doesn't matter which gaming platform you prefer, or who you are buying something for, just know that you shouldn't pay full price during Black Friday. There are so many deals out there for all the key platforms, including the All-Digital Xbox One S, PlayStation 4 pro, and even on Nintendo's newest Switch hardware.
PlayStation Plus 1 Year Subscription
Becoming a PlayStation Plus member is one of the smartest things you can do as a PlayStation gamer, and there's no better time to start a subscription than right now with today's sale on a one-year membership via Amazon.
AmazonBasics Gaming Headset
This wired gaming headset is compatible with so many game consoles and other devices, from the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One to PS4, PC, mobile devices, and more.
Halo Warfleet
Halo Warfleet is the official guide to spacecraft in the Halo universe, featuring ten intricately detailed full-color cross-sections of the franchise's most renowned ships. At $19, it is 32% off its retail price and around $3 off its average price.
3 Months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate + 3 Months Free
This new service from Microsoft includes Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Live Gold so you can play online. Buy the 3-month digital code and you'll be sent 3 extra months for free.
AmazonBasics Playstand for Nintendo Switch
Quit relying on your Nintendo Switch's built-in kickstand. The Playstand was built to properly hold your console and even adjusts for a few different viewing angles. It's risen a bit in price since our original post, but it's still worth the cost!
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Platinum Edition (PC)
This is an incredible price and a great pickup if you don't have Civ VI in your game library yet. You'll get every expansion and piece of DLC, plus the base game. The code is redeemable via Steam.
Nintendo New 3DS XL + $25 eBay Coupon
Though manufacturer refurbished, this console works perfectly and includes a full one-year warranty. You'll also get a $25 eBay coupon that works almost like cash and expires on November 4th.
New Nintendo 2DS XL Console (Refurbished) + $25 eBay Coupon
Score a factory refurbished Nintendo 2DS XL console at $50 off the cost of a brand new model, and you'll also receive an eBay bonus coupon that can be used to save $25 on a future purchase through November 4. The console is backed by a full warranty.
Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand
This deal comes within a dollar of the best we've seen for this product. The stand allows you to play your console in tabletop mode while charging. The viewing angle can be adjusted as well. Reviews are positive.
Smart Home Black Friday Deals
Having smart home gadgets doesn't mean you're lazy, does it? There are so many different smart home accessories on the market these days that odds are you want to try a bunch of them. One problem with this technology now is that a lot of it is very expensive still, and the cheaper options just don't work as well. Use these Black Friday discounts to score the better options for less!
Tailwind iQ3 Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener
Control your garage door from anywhere in the world using an app on your phone. This device even closes the door automatically when you leave and is compatible with most garage door openers along with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri, and IFTTT.
Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System
This Eero kit replaces your traditional Wi-Fi system, providing 4,500 square feet of coverage via its three routers. It's super easy to set up, reliable once running, and you can add more Eero products later to expand your range if you need to.
Eufy eufyCam E Wireless Home Security Camera System
This 1080p wireless security camera system lets you view its live stream using an app on your phone or tablet. Weatherproofing means it is suitable for use indoors or out, and it comes with mounting hardware. Its battery lasts 365-days per charge.
Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid
Robotic cleaners are a great way to keep your house free from dust and dirt with minimal effort. This model has laser navigation and A.I. Mapping for an efficient clean, 2200Pa suction, Alexa support, a 2.5-hour run time, and a new record low price.
Rachio 3 16-zone smart sprinkler controller
The system's installation is very simple with no special tools required. Once it's in, the Rachio can monitor and manage how you use your water, set schedules, make automatic adjustments for the weather, integrate with Alexa, and more.
Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop
Schedule or control this vacuum using the Mi Home app on your iOS or Android device to have an extra helping hand when it's time to get some chores done. It's perfect to use for homes with pets and various types of flooring and carpet.
Home Improvement / DIY Black Friday Deals
Whether you need to do some repairs around the house or you just want to buy some things that you may never use, here's the list for you! From tools and repair kits to some smart home gear that could improve your quality of life at home, these are the deals you can't miss out on.
Moes Smart Garage Door Opener Controller
Make your garage door smarter and start controlling it with an app on your phone using this discounted smart garage door controller. It even allows for voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant. Clip its on-page coupon at Amazon to save $10 today.
Black+Decker 57-piece 8V Drill & Home Tool Kit
This Black+Decker tool set is filled with essentials every home should have on hand, from an 8V MAX cordless lithium drill to a claw hammer, an adjustable wrench, a ratcheting screwdriver, various screwdriver bits, and more.
Govee RGBW LED Light Bulbs (2-Pack)
Clip the on-page coupon and then enter the promo code to get your discount. These newly-released bulbs can shine white light or you can use the included remote to choose from 15 vibrant colors. There are four lighting modes as well.
Opodee Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Opodee's smart robotic vacuum lasts for up to 100 minutes on a single charge and returns to its charging station automatically. By clipping the coupon on its page and entering the following code at checkout, you'll snag one of its best prices ever.
DEWALT TSTAK Tool Storage Organizer
There's a slight shipping delay, but this deal gets you $10 off and it's the best price we've seen for the product. Reviews are great too. This two-drawer case features removable dividers and heavy-duty latches.
Govee DreamColor 16.4ft LED Strip Lights
Whether you're sprucing up your desk or your entertainment center, this LED light strip is a great pick with the ability to turn multiple colors at once and be controlled with your phone. Clip its on-page coupon and use the promo code at checkout.
TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (KP400)
Save over 20% on these well-rated outdoor smart plugs. They're waterproof, compatible with various voice assistants, and controllable via your smartphone no matter where you're at in the world.
OPODEE Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner
Opodee's smart robotic vacuum lasts for up to 100 minutes on a single charge and returns to its charging station automatically. By clipping the coupon on its page and then entering the code below, you'll snag one of its best prices yet.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.