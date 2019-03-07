If you're in the market for a new Android phone, you owe it to yourself to make sure it's an Android One device. Phones that are part of Google's Android One program come with a couple big benefits, including stock builds of the latest version of Android and guaranteed software updates/security patches. To make your shopping a little easier, here are the best Android One phones you can buy right now.

Out of all these phones, one of our favorites has to be the Nokia 7.1. The price is right, the specs are great, and extra features like HDR for the display and Google Pay make the experience that much better. For how much Nokia's selling the phone for, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better vaue than this.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.