If you're in the market for a new Android phone, you owe it to yourself to make sure it's an Android One device. Phones that are part of Google's Android One program come with a couple big benefits, including stock builds of the latest version of Android and guaranteed software updates/security patches. To make your shopping a little easier, here are the best Android One phones you can buy right now.
So damn good
Nokia 7.1Staff Favorite
While Nokia's U.S. presence doesn't quite compare to its activity in other countries, the Nokia 7.1 is an absolute treat that you don't want to miss out on. It has a stunning LCD display that supports HDR10, solid dual rear cameras, and has a design that's far nicer than you'd expect for the price. We also love the great battery life and NFC chip for Google Pay support.
A photographer's dream
Nokia 9 PureView
The Nokia 9 PureView may be one of Nokia's most ambitious Android phones yet. The five rear camera combo promises to allow for some really powerful photography capabilities, including things like professional portrait shots and more light compared to competing phones. Other features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 845, and Qi wireless charging.
For the Moto fans
Motorola One
Whether you're a diehard Motorola fan or just want a solid Android phone for less than other flagships, the Motorola One should serve you quite well. The Motorola One comes equipped with a 5.9-inch HD+ display, dual rear cameras, NFC for Google Pay, and excellent additions from Motorola like Moto Actions and Moto Display.
Great specs for less
Xiaomi Mi A2
Want to stretch your dollars as far as possible? Consider picking up the Xiaomi Mi A2. You get a phone with a sturdy aluminum construction, 5.99-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 processor, 64GB of storage, and dual 12MP + 20MP cameras. The phone will work on carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S., but LTE connections in rural areas and large buildings may be weaker due to missing band support.
All-around great
Nokia 8.1
Another great Android One phone that you'll want to add to your shortlist is the Nokia 8.1. The Nokia 8.1 may look pretty generic at first, but it absolutely nails the basics. You can expect two days of battery on one charge, the cameras are reliable, and the design is simply beautiful. The phone is not sold in the U.S., but if you live in a country like India where it is, we recommend checking it out.
Canadians' choice
LG G7 One
While the LG G7 One may not be available in the U.S., it is widely offered over in Canada at places like Rogers, Bell, and Telus. Its specs are pretty good, including things like a Snapdragon 835 processor, IP68 dust/water resistance, and a 3,000 mAh battery. What really helps the phone stand out is a headphone jack with a Quad DAC, dedicated Google Assistant button, and LG's Boombox speaker technology.
Out of all these phones, one of our favorites has to be the Nokia 7.1. The price is right, the specs are great, and extra features like HDR for the display and Google Pay make the experience that much better. For how much Nokia's selling the phone for, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better vaue than this.
