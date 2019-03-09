There are affordable Android phones, and then there are Android Go phones. Android Go devices are designed to be as cheap as possible and run a special version of Android that's created specifically with lower-end specs in mind. Android Go handsets are great starter or backup phones, and these are the best ones you can buy in 2019.
Our pick
Nokia 1Staff Favorite
One of the few Android Go phones officially sold in the U.S. is the Nokia 1. The Nokia 1 has a tiny (at least by 2019 standards) 5-inch display and a sturdy polycarbonate body that feels great. You have 8GB of storage that can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card, full 4G LTE support, a headphone jack, and FM radio.
Huge display
Samsung Galaxy J4 Core
The Galaxy J4 Core, Samsung's most powerful Android Go phone, packs in a lot for such a low price. Its 6-inch LCD display is great for watching YouTube, the Snapdragon 425 processor is powerful for everyday tasks, and the 8MP rear camera + 5MP selfie camera get the job done. This is an international phone, however, meaning LTE coverage isn't as strong in the States and there's no manufacturer warranty.
Great for the U.S.
Alcatel 1X
The Alcatel 1X is another great Android Go option. The 5.3-inch display is nice and compact, and we especially like that it has the modern 18:9 aspect ratio. There's full LTE support for U.S. carriers, 8MP rear + 5MP front cameras, and even a fingerprint sensor! Other highlights include expandable storage up to 32GB and a 2,460 mAh battery.
Small bezels
Huawei Y5
Compared to a lot of the other phones on this list, the Huawei Y5 has some of the smallest bezels surrounding its 5.45-inch HD display — making it great for streaming video and playing games. Other features are an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera with a dedicated selfie flash, and 16GB of storage. You've also got three great colors to choose from!
Tons of storage
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core
Want a Samsung phone but the Galaxy J4 Core is a little too expensive? Check out the J2 Core. It has a more compact 5-inch display, and for one-handed use, this is a dream come true. The phone comes in three striking colors, has an 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, quad-core processor, and expandable storage up to a massive 256GB.
All the pixels
Xiaomi Redmi Go
Our last pick, the Xiaomi Redmi Go, is yet another solid choice. This is another compact phone with a 5-inch display, but its screen resolution is a lot sharper than the Galaxy J2 Core's. It has the Snapdragon 425 processor, expandable storage up to 128GB, and a solid 3,000 mAh battery.
Out of all the phones on this list, we'd recommend giving the Nokia 1 the most consideration. No, it doesn't have the flashiest design or the best display, but it handles all of your basic smartphone needs for the least amount of money. Add that together with a sturdy and wonderfully compact design, and it's a pretty great phone considering how little Nokia's asking for it.
