There are affordable Android phones, and then there are Android Go phones. Android Go devices are designed to be as cheap as possible and run a special version of Android that's created specifically with lower-end specs in mind. Android Go handsets are great starter or backup phones, and these are the best ones you can buy in 2019.

Out of all the phones on this list, we'd recommend giving the Nokia 1 the most consideration. No, it doesn't have the flashiest design or the best display, but it handles all of your basic smartphone needs for the least amount of money. Add that together with a sturdy and wonderfully compact design, and it's a pretty great phone considering how little Nokia's asking for it.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.