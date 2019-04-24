The best thing about the Amazon Echo family of devices and Amazon Alexa is the seemingly endless integration with many popular and emerging smart home devices. Smart home tech is becoming a more accessible and popular way of upgrading your current household setup. All things considered, here is a smorgasbord of some of the best Alexa-compatible smart home tools that work with your Amazon Echo device:

As someone who invests in the Alexa-enhanced smart home experience, my setup includes the TCL S517 4K UHD Roku TV, the Xbox One X and the Philips Hue White and Ambiance bulbs. I like being able to switch between the different inputs and applications on my Roku TV by using my Amazon Echo Show, as well as launching right into a game or starting up OneGuide to watch TV on the Xbox One without having to back out into the "My Games and Apps" menu. With the Philips Hue lights, it's just as simple as asking Alexa to set a scene such as "Nightlight" or "Concentrate," as well as changing the light color to anything your imagination can come up with or dimming the lights to match what you're doing.

Beyond that simple setup, the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect is one of the best smart deadbolts that money can buy for one-touch or location-based locking and unlocking of your door, and the Ring Video Doorbell 2 can help keep you and your family safe, no matter where you might be in the world. It doesn't matter if you buy some or all of these devices to help automate your home, there is no doubt that these smart home devices will enrich your life in myriad ways.

