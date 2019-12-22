Best Accessories for the Oculus Quest Android Central 2019

The Oculus Quest is an excellent standalone headset. It plays immersive virtual reality titles without requiring a PC, phone, external sensors, or external wires. But just because the Oculus Quest comes with what you need to get started in the box, doesn't mean there aren't ways to make the experience even better. These accessories help you play longer, more comfortably, and let you play more powerful games.

If we're making some suggestions

The Oculus Quest provides an excellent experience on its own, but the accessories in this collection help make it even better. The Google Chromecast Ultra lets you cast the Oculus Quest to your TV so your friends and family can watch you play.

The Oculus Quest is light enough that you can take it on the go. It also doesn't require any external hardware, so it's perfect for bringing to parties or a friend's house. The Oculus Quest travel case protects your Oculus Quest while you take it out and about.

Even though Oculus Link is in beta, it's one of the most exciting features for the Oculus Quest. It allows you to play powerful PCVR games on your Oculus Quest by connecting it to your gaming PC. The Oculus Link Headset Cable is fast enough for Oculus Link and flexible enough to work well with most PC setups.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.