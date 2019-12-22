Best Accessories for the Oculus Quest Android Central 2019
The Oculus Quest is an excellent standalone headset. It plays immersive virtual reality titles without requiring a PC, phone, external sensors, or external wires. But just because the Oculus Quest comes with what you need to get started in the box, doesn't mean there aren't ways to make the experience even better. These accessories help you play longer, more comfortably, and let you play more powerful games.
This softshell case has enough room for your headset, Touch Controllers, charging cable, and adapter. The compartment of the case that holds the Touch Controllers keeps them separate from the headset, which helps protect the lenses.
This strap reaches across the top of your head and pulls the headset's weight off of your face. It's a simple accessory that makes a big difference for longer playing sessions.
Sharing with friends: Google Chromecast Ultra
The Oculus Quest is great for immersive VR, but it's also great for parties. You can stream your Oculus Quest to a TV using the ChromeCast Ultra. The Chromecast Ultra's ability to connect to the web through an Ethernet connection makes it the best Chromecast for the job.
Keeping it charged: VRNRGY Power Pack
This power pack attaches to the back of your headset so you can play all day. It has a 7,000 mAh battery, which VRNRGY states is enough for an additional six hours. It also acts as a counterweight to relieve some pressure from your face.
PCVR for your Quest: Oculus Link Headset Cable
Oculus LInk is in beta right now, but you can try it out using this cable. The feature allows you to play powerful PCVR games on your Oculus Quest. This cable supports speeds up to 5 Gbps, which is enough to handle Oculus Link.
Keep control: Energizer Rechargeable batteries
The Quest's Touch controllers each need a AA battery. It's a terrible feeling to pick up your Oculus Quest and not to be able to play it because your Touch Controller's batteries are dead. These rechargeable batteries will help you play on your Quest all day long.
Quick cleanup: Microfiber cloths
Sweat, grime, and fingerprints can build up on any glass surface. These microfiber cloths can clean your Oculus Quest's lenses without scratching the glass. They're also handy to keep around for other electronics like your phone or computer.
Add in-ear audio: Oculus Quest in-ear headphones
The Quest has built-in speakers, but if you'd prefer to keep your audio private, or you'd like to immerse yourself even further, you can grab these headphones. They plug into the two headphones jacks on the Oculus Quest, so you have fewer wires to deal with.
Power and data: AmazonBasics USB-C to USB-A 3.1 cable
The Quest has a built-in USB-C port to handle charging from the included AC adapter. Still, if you're planning on adding an external battery pack or want to do a bit of experimentation, you'll want this three-foot USB-C to USB-A cable from AmazonBasics.
If we're making some suggestions
The Oculus Quest provides an excellent experience on its own, but the accessories in this collection help make it even better. The Google Chromecast Ultra lets you cast the Oculus Quest to your TV so your friends and family can watch you play.
The Oculus Quest is light enough that you can take it on the go. It also doesn't require any external hardware, so it's perfect for bringing to parties or a friend's house. The Oculus Quest travel case protects your Oculus Quest while you take it out and about.
Even though Oculus Link is in beta, it's one of the most exciting features for the Oculus Quest. It allows you to play powerful PCVR games on your Oculus Quest by connecting it to your gaming PC. The Oculus Link Headset Cable is fast enough for Oculus Link and flexible enough to work well with most PC setups.
