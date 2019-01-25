Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand have all the leaks about Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones. 2019 is poised to be an exciting year when it comes to phone design — hole punches and foldables are coming in a big way. They also cover Galaxy X, Xiaomi, Honor 20 View, LG G8, and a throwback redo of the Motorola Razr.

And if you think you miss your headphone jack, be on the lookout for Vivo Apex 2019 and the Meizu Zero. Meizu Zero has no charging ports, and the Vivo Apex 2019 has no ports at all. It even does away with buttons in the process.

