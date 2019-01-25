Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand have all the leaks about Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones. 2019 is poised to be an exciting year when it comes to phone design — hole punches and foldables are coming in a big way. They also cover Galaxy X, Xiaomi, Honor 20 View, LG G8, and a throwback redo of the Motorola Razr.
And if you think you miss your headphone jack, be on the lookout for Vivo Apex 2019 and the Meizu Zero. Meizu Zero has no charging ports, and the Vivo Apex 2019 has no ports at all. It even does away with buttons in the process.
Show Notes and Links:
- Samsung Galaxy S10: News, Rumors, Release Date, Specs, and More!
- Samsung's foldable 'Galaxy X' phone: Everything we know so far
- New teaser gives us a detailed look at Xiaomi's double-folding phone
- A new Motorola Razr will be released this year as a $1,500 foldable phone
- Honor View 20 review: Hole-in-one
- Stop freaking out over hole punch displays, they're actually good
- Hole punch displays are worse than notch displays
- LG G8: News, Rumors, Release Date, Specs, and More!
- Vivo Apex 2019 has a full-screen fingerprint sensor, 12GB RAM, and no buttons or ports
- The Meizu Zero is the world's first phone without a charging port
- HTC U12+ review
