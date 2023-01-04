Best Apps for Samsung Galaxy smartwatch 2023

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches offer a range of watch styles that can suit many different situations, and having the best apps for the Galaxy Watch makes it even better. The ability to download apps to customize your watch further is one of the best reasons to get a smartwatch. Below are some of the best apps you can download from the Galaxy Store for your watch.

What are the best apps for Samsung Galaxy smartwatches?

If you can't find just the right watch face that comes pre-loaded on your watch or you just want to explore more choices, the Facer app is the way to go. You can find styles based on some of the most famous designs from around the world, to a digital sport style that looks like it came from a Sci-Fi movie and anything else in between.

Spotify is already a pretty fantastic music streaming service as it is, but it gets even better if you own a Galaxy Watch. You can download the Spotify app directly to your smartwatch, then download songs and playlists and leave your phone behind. It's not the fully-fledged version of the app, but it's better than nothing.

The best part about all of this is that you no longer need to solely rely on the Galaxy Store to download and install apps. Thanks to the transition to Wear OS 3, which started with the Galaxy Watch 4, the Play Store is just a few taps away. That being said, here are our picks for the best apps for Samsung Galaxy smartwatches.

Facer

Facer is an app that has been around for years, offering nearly any style of watch face you can imagine. There are classic-looking options to futuristic ones and everything in between. While there are plenty of individual watch faces available for download from the Play Store and the Galaxy Store, Facer makes life easy, as you'll be able to re-download and use "old" watch faces all from the same app if you end up upgrading to a new Android phone or a new Galaxy Watch in the future.

(opens in new tab) Facer Watch Faces Facer is free to download, and so are some of the various watch faces within the app. However, some may have a cost, but great work is worth paying for. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Spotify

Spotify arguably remains the best music streaming service out there, and the company continues to update its Wear OS app with new features. With the app installed on your Galaxy Watch, you'll be able to quickly and easily download your favorite songs or playlists. Then, you can pair your favorite wireless earbuds with your Galaxy Watch and listen to everything without the need to keep your phone in your pocket.

(opens in new tab) Spotify Spotify is one of the most popular music services around, and Samsung Galaxy watches have direct access, with an app made for your wrist. You can stream and control your full Spotify library, including playlists you've created. Now you can leave your phone in your pocket when you want to get your tunes going. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Google Home

Despite initially launching with the Pixel Watch, the Google Home app is also available for select Galaxy Watch models. Notably, you'll need a wearable that is capable of running Wear OS 3, meaning that you can use this with either the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 5. Once installed, you'll finally be able to control many of your smart home devices, right from your wrist.

(opens in new tab) Google Home Android smartwatch owners have been wanting the ability to control Google Home accessories on their wrists for years. Thanks to Wear OS 3 and the new Google Home app, you can do just that. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Google Keep

It's incredibly useful to be able to jot down thoughts or ideas that come into your head from your phone or computer. But it's even more convenient when you can do so using you smartwatch. Not only does the Google Keep app work on the best Android smartwatches, but you can even use it to keep track of your shopping lists, to-do lists, and much more.

(opens in new tab) Google Keep Most people don't need a complicated app to jot down notes or make grocery lists. That's where Google Keep comes in, and you can even use it on your Galaxy Watch. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Strava: Run, Ride, Hike

Samsung has a great all-around health platform loaded on all of its Galaxy smartwatches, but much of that data stays in that ecosystem. Strava is one of the most popular fitness tracking apps around, with the ability to record a wide range of workouts and share them to various platforms. You can also connect with different clubs, friends, and followers to share your progress.

(opens in new tab) Strava: Run, Ride, Hike Strava is one of the few health and fitness apps that seamlessly works across all of your devices. This includes the Galaxy Watch, and all you need to do is download the app, for free, from the Play Store. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Infinity Loop: Relax Puzzle

Considering the sheer size of smartwatches nowadays, especially the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that some people want to play games on their smartwatches. While the list of games that you can actually play on your watch isn't as vast as the best Android games, there are still some options. Just take Infinity Loop, for example, as this is a puzzle game that lets you tap and swipe to solve each puzzle.

(opens in new tab) Infinity Loop: Relax Puzzle Infinity Loop is designed to be a "fun way of increasing your logic skills." There are a boatload of different levels to choose from, including a dedicated "zen mode" if you want to just keep playing without needing to meet any goals or achievements. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Uber

Uber continues to be one of the best ways to get a ride whenever you need to go somewhere. It's mobile app is already pretty great in its own right, and there's a separate companion app available for the Galaxy Watch. It might not offer as much versatility as using the Uber app on your phone, but at least you can see just how far away your ride is so you can make sure you're ready when it gets there.

(opens in new tab) Uber Installing the Uber app on your Galaxy Watch will allow it to sync up with the app on your phone. You can call a ride to get you to your next destination and keep you up to date on the car's location. When it's getting close, the app will show you on your watch and keep your phone in your pocket. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Samsung Health

Even with Samsung moving away from Tizen OS on its wearables, the company has remained committed to making it easy to keep track of your overall health and well-being with the Samsung Health app. For one, the app is now handled by the Google Play Store, as opposed to only being available in the Galaxy Store. But once installed, you can keep track of everything from your sleep to your body composition, and of course, your workouts. There's even a social network aspect that has been built into the service, similar to what you'll find with Fitbit.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Health Samsung Health is more than capable of handling pretty much anything you could want when it comes to keeping track of your health and fitness. It integrates seamlessly with your Galaxy Watch, and can even sync with third-party health apps. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Find My Mobile

We've all been there at some point. You're getting ready to walk out the door, only to realize that your phone isn't in your pocket. Instead of throwing all of the couch cushions on the floor and tearing your house apart, Samsung's Find My Mobile app makes it easy to figure out exactly where your phone is. Just open the app, and tap the button so that your phone will start emitting a sound, allowing you to pinpoint exactly where it is.

(opens in new tab) Find My Mobile Losing your phone in the couch cushion, in the car, in the fridge — it was a long day — or any other number of places can be frustrating. Thankfully if you have the Find My Mobile app on your Galaxy Watch, you can use it to ring your phone. So long as you have a vague idea of where it may be and can get into the Bluetooth range, your watch can reunite you and your phone. Download from: Samsung Galaxy Store (opens in new tab)

Google Maps

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, Google briefly jumped on stage to announce a new version of the Google Maps app. Maps was already available on Wear OS 2, but it wasn't available on older Galaxy Watch models due to the fact that Samsung was using Tizen for the operating system. Thankfully, that's no longer an issue, as you can use Google Maps on Wear OS 3. And if you have the LTE model, you can leave your phone behind and still navigate to where you need to go.

(opens in new tab) Google Maps Samsung Galaxy Watch owners have long needed to rely on alternatives when it came to using their wearables for directions. That's no longer a problem, provided that you own a Galaxy Watch powered by Wear OS 3. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Todoist

There are a lot of to-do apps out there, with more landing in the Play Store on a seemingly-daily basis. However, we would argue that there are none better than Todoist. The app is as flexible as you want, allowing you to keep things simple with basic lists, or you can even go so far as to create full-blown projects with due dates, notes, attachments, and more. Early in 2022, the company also announced a major overhaul of its Wear OS app, providing a straightforward interface, and one that fully embraced Material Design.

(opens in new tab) Todoist Todoist is arguably the best to-do app for the majority of users out there. The app is available for free, across practically every platform you can think of, and was recently redesigned to match Google's Material Design. Download from: Google Play Store (opens in new tab)

Samsung Voice Recorder

If you've ever found yourself wanting to record a voice memo, you don't need your phone to do so. And when using the Galaxy Watch, you don't even need to download another app, as Samsung's Voice Recorder comes pre-installed. Just find the app in your App Drawer, press record, and tell it what you want to remember. The interface really couldn't be easier, and Samsung even makes it possible to convert your recording to "on-screen text."

(opens in new tab) Samsung Voice Recorder Don't want to forget something but can't use your phone to write it down? Just load up the built-in Samsung Voice Recorder on your Galaxy Watch. Download from: Samsung Galaxy Store (opens in new tab)

Apps make your watch work for you

By using one of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch bands around, you can make your watch a little more you. The other way to customize your watch is by downloading an app to your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch. When you are ready to start installing apps to your Galaxy smartwatch, there are a couple of ways to do it, and we have a helpful guide put together for you.