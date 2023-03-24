Admittedly, the watch faces that Google includes with the Pixel Watch are some of our favorites. They are simple and straightforward while offering plenty of customization thanks to the different complications that can be used. However, you might be looking for something that has a bit more "flair," and that's why you might want to check out how to use Facer watch faces on Pixel Watch.

What is Facer?

(Image credit: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

While the Play Store is filled with different third-party watch faces that are compatible with the Pixel Watch and the best Wear OS smartwatches, Facer has a big advantage. Just by downloading the app, you instantly gain access to more than 300,000 different watch faces.

Facer has been around for years at this point, and at one point, was even pre-installed on the Fossil Gen 5 and Gen 5E. The company collaborates with a bunch of different brands including the U.S. Air Force, Tetris, Star Trek, NASA, and many more. But the community itself is comprised of more than 20,000 different designers, and that could even include you.

Thanks to the Facer Creator tool, you can build and create your own custom watch faces for use on the Pixel Watch. And if you want to share the design with the community, Facer makes it easy to do so. But in most cases, you'll likely end up finding something great right from the Facer app.

(opens in new tab) Facer Watch Faces Find a new watch face to use with your Pixel Watch, or other Wear OS smartwatch. Facer offers more than 300,000 different watch faces and getting everything set up couldn't be easier. Download from: Google Play (opens in new tab)

How to use Facer watch faces on your Pixel Watch

Before you can get started, you'll need to download and install the Facer app on both your smartphone and Pixel Watch. This is done automatically when you install the app from the Play Store listing, so you shouldn't need to download it from your Pixel Watch directly.

1. Open the Pixel Watch app on your connected smartphone.

2. Tap Watch faces.

3. Tap the + Add new button.

4. Scroll down and select Facer.

(Image credit: Android Central)

5. Tap Add.

6. Go back to the Watch faces screen.

7. Swipe until Facer is highlighted.

8. Tap the Use on watch button.

(Image credit: Android Central)

9. Open the Facer app on your phone.

10. Locate and open the listing for the watch face that you want to use.

11. Tap the button labeled Tap to sync face.

(Image credit: Android Central)

And that should be it! After a few moments, you should see the selected watch face appear on your Pixel Watch. The Facer app also allows you to save watch faces, making them easily accessible even if you end up switching phones or get a new smartwatch.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Spice up your Pixel Watch

As we mentioned earlier, the included watch faces are pretty darn good as they are with the Pixel Watch. However, it's also nice knowing you have access to a "one-stop shop" filled with a bunch of different options. And while there are some watch faces that you'll need to pay for, there are still quite a few free options to choose from.