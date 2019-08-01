The first half of 2019 treated us to some truly excellent smartphones, with a few of the standouts being the Galaxy S10, Pixel 3a, and OnePlus 7 Pro. As we move into the second half of the year, two of the handsets we're looking forward to the most include the Galaxy Note 10 and Pixel 4.

The Note 10 is shaping up to be one of 2019's biggest and baddest phones, with the rumor mill suggesting a nearly bezel-less AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12GB of RAM, and 45W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Pixel 4 is expected to have a more modest design in return for a sophisticated face unlock system and the ability to skip songs, decline phone calls, and more by just waving your hand over its screen.

Recently, some of our AC forum members started talking about the two phones.