The first half of 2019 treated us to some truly excellent smartphones, with a few of the standouts being the Galaxy S10, Pixel 3a, and OnePlus 7 Pro. As we move into the second half of the year, two of the handsets we're looking forward to the most include the Galaxy Note 10 and Pixel 4.

The Note 10 is shaping up to be one of 2019's biggest and baddest phones, with the rumor mill suggesting a nearly bezel-less AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, 12GB of RAM, and 45W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Pixel 4 is expected to have a more modest design in return for a sophisticated face unlock system and the ability to skip songs, decline phone calls, and more by just waving your hand over its screen.

Recently, some of our AC forum members started talking about the two phones.

TabGuy

First, let me say that I'm as loyal a Note person as ever. I've had every Note since the Note 2, even two Note 7s in that disastrous return and replace debacle. My wife is also a Note fan having had a Note 2, 5 and a 9. But two of my daughters and a son-in-law have Pixels. I've been tempted to try a pixel but I'm always drawn back to the Note because of the ear phone jack, stylus and SD...

Reply
SpookDroid

Funny how when Samsung did it in the Note 2 or 3 (can't remember which) and S4 it was a 'gimmick' (probably why they ended up removing it from their phones) but now it's 'amazing'... Same for Night Mode, seems to be all the rage now when years ago it was 'the devil' and Material claimed that white and pastels were celestial. Aaaaanywho, that being said, they're different beasts. I've also...

Reply
hasasimo

Can't say I'm in the same boat, but I do get why some are drawn to the pixel. For me, hardware quality and aesthetics are just way too important. I know, many don't care about the aesthetics in particular. They put a case on their phone, etc. But until the Pixel line can match Samsung (and even other Android OEMs) with hardware quality, looks, and even many of the software and hardware features,...

Reply
kj11

Didn't use the non touching gestures that the note 3 had years ago, can't see needing or wanting to use them now. Also I use the sPen daily and don't think I could use a phone without one ever again.

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you. Are you more excited for the Galaxy Note 10 or Pixel 4?

