News Weekly: Google is a monopoly, Meta closes a first-party VR studio, new Google hardware, and more

AC News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This is Android Central's News Weekly, your go-to source for a concise roundup of the week's most significant tech stories. This is where we delve into the top headlines that provide the latest developments and innovations contributing to the digital landscape.

This week, a landmark ruling could lead to some big changes for Google Search, the latest Garmin changes could bring better but more expensive apps, Google launched some new hardware ahead of the Pixel event, California may finally bring digital IDs to Google Wallet, and Meta just got rid of an entire first-party studio.

Google's woes are just beginning

(Image credit: Android Central)

Read more here.

On Monday (Aug. 5), a judge ruled that Google holds an illegal monopoly with Search, years after the U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit alleging that Google was using unfair practices to maintain its position in the market.

These practices include paying companies like Apple to set Google as the default search engine on its devices and making it hard for competitors, such as Bing, to reach consumers.

"For years, Google has secured default placements through distribution contracts," Judge Mehta states in the 289-page ruling obtained by The Verge.

"In exchange for revenue share, Google not only received placement at the key search access points, but its partners also agree not to preload any other general search engine on the device. Thus, most devices in the United States come preloaded exclusively with Google."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Google responded by saying that the ruling notes that its search engine is the best but "concludes that we shouldn't be allowed to make it easily available." The company plans to appeal but is preparing for another trial in September over its advertising technology.

New Google TV Streamer and Nest Learning Thermostat

(Image credit: Google)

Read more here and here.

Google unveiled two new hardware devices just a week before unveiling the new Pixel smartphones. The first is the Google TV Streamer, which will ultimately replace older devices like the Chromecast with Google TV dongles. It features a new design with an ethernet port and is powered by a "newer" chipset that should boost performance. There is also 32GB of storage, which is 4x as much as Google's previous devices.

The Google TV Streamer has a new remote with a customizable magic button and a new Find My Remote function. It also acts as a smart home hub, with access to controls straight from the TV and Matter support, and the device doubles as a Thread border router. Lastly, the Google TV Streamer features AI recommendations powered by Gemini.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The new Nest Learning Thermostat is a beautiful new smart home device that resembles a Pixel Watch. The thermostat features a rotating dial for easy navigation and uses AI to set up smart schedules that learn your preferred temperatures and adjust accordingly. If your routine changes, like waking up earlier or going to bed later, Smart Schedule tweaks itself to keep you comfortable and save energy.

There's also a unique Dynamic Farsight feature that shows information when you're far from the device but displays more details as you approach it.

This comes in addition to new AI integrations coming to Google Home, from AI-generated descriptions to camera activity searches and more.

Garmin makes some expensive changes

(Image credit: Garmin)

Read more here.

Garmin is adding some useful new apps to its IQ store, and it's making it much easier to pay for them. The company announced that the Connect IQ marketplace will now accept Garmin Pay for users who wish to purchase apps and watch faces. Users will be able to see the price of content directly within the marketplace, and this will make it easier for developers to make money off of their creations.

The plus side is that paid apps and watch faces appear to be much more premium than non-paid ones. Garmin has partnered with NASA, Disney, and more for some fun, dynamic watch faces, and there's also a new camera control app for GoPro devices.

This came not long after Garmin added support for YouTube Music on its watches, which is a huge plus for any Garmin smartwatch owner who doesn't use other music streaming services like Spotify.

Meta sheds an entire first-party studio

(Image credit: Ready at Dawn)

Read the exclusive here.

Meta has revealed to Android Central that it is closing Ready at Dawn Studios, a VR development studio responsible for games like Echo VR.

It's not exactly clear why the studio has been cut, but it hasn't released a game since 2020. A Meta spokesperson told Android Central that the cuts weren't being made to "save money," per se. Rather, these cuts are being made to ensure that Reality Labs stays within the new budgetary constraints and that Oculus Studios can make a "better long-term impact" in VR development.

The closure follows reports that Meta is cutting Reality Labs' budget by 20% as the division continues to lose billions every quarter despite impressive Quest sales. However, Meta assures that it's still committed to VR development, although it's unclear if the company plans to port the studio's Lone Echo games to the Quest.

Ready at Dawn Studios employees will receive the same severance that previous Meta layoffs offered.

California may soon join the Digital ID getdown

(Image credit: Google)

Read more here.

Only a handful of states support digital IDs, and even then, they're not widely accepted everywhere. However, having a digital version of your ID could be handy, and California seems nearly ready to join the party.

According to 9to5Google, California has been testing digital IDs on Google Wallet with some DMV employees. Adding a state ID appears to be fairly simple; users would only need to set it up through the Wallet app, not with the CA DMV Wallet app. Even so, users will be encouraged to carry their physical IDs, as the digital ones may not be accepted everywhere, including at certain airports.

For now, it's unclear when this will roll out, but it's a positive sign as Google looks to eventually make the Wallet app the only thing you need when you leave the house.

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: