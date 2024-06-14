YouTube Music is now on compatible Garmin smartwatches

What you need to know

Garmin has added YouTube Music to its range of music apps.

You can download the YouTube Music app from the Connect IQ store on your phone or Garmin device and then follow the login steps and enter an eight-digit code on your watch.

Currently, the app works with newer Garmin models like the Forerunner, Fenix, Epix, Venu, and Enduro lines.

Garmin just made workouts more fun by adding YouTube Music to its wide selection of music apps.

YouTube Music is now available in the Connect IQ store, according to the company's announcement. To get started, just head to the Connect IQ store on your phone or Garmin device and download the music streaming app.

After that, open the app on your phone and follow the login steps. You'll get an eight-digit code to enter on your Garmin device, and once that's done, you're all set to explore the platform's more than 100 million songs.

Once you're paired up, your YouTube Music playlists and podcasts will sync to your Garmin watch. This lets you use your watch's full storage and enjoy your tunes without needing your phone nearby. Just tap to stream your music or podcasts straight to your headphones, making it perfect for workouts or long commutes.

Previously, Garmin users had a limited selection of music apps, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

Downloading the app is free, and it works on both iOS and Android phones. However, it's currently compatible only with some of Garmin's newer models like the Forerunner, Fenix, Epix, Venu, and Enduro lines.

Here's the full list:

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Swipe to scroll horizontally D2 Mach 1 Pro Enduro 2 Forerunner 255 Music Forerunner 255S Music Forerunner 265 Forerunner 265S Forerunner 955 Forerunner 955 Solar Forerunner 965 Mercedes-Benz Venu 2 Mercedes-Benz Venu 2S Venu 2 Venu 2 Plus Venu 2S Venu 3 Venu 3S epix (Gen 2) quatix 7 – Sapphire Edition epix Pro (42mm) epix Pro (47mm) quatix 7 Pro epix Pro (51mm) fēnix 7 quatix 7 fēnix 7 Pro fēnix 7 Pro – Solar Edition fēnix 7 Pro – Sapphire Solar Edition fēnix 7S fēnix 7S– Solar Edition fēnix 7S– Sapphire Solar Edition fēnix 7S Pro fēnix 7S Pro– Sapphire Solar Edition fēnix 7X fēnix 7X - Solar Edition fēnix 7X– Sapphire Solar Edition quatix 7X – Solar Edition fēnix 7X Pro fēnix 7X Pro– Sapphire Solar Edition tactix 7 tactix 7 – Pro Ballistics Edition tactix 7 – Pro Edition tactix 7 – AMOLED Edition

While only certain Garmin devices can use YouTube Music currently, Garmin states in the app's listing that more models will be supported soon.

The YouTube Music app might not have a flashy look, but it gets the job done, offering a smooth and essential experience similar to other music apps on Garmin watches. Just like those, you'll need a YouTube Music subscription to use it on your watch.