Check out the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold flaunting its official case in the wild

What you need to know

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was spotted at a Starbucks in Taiwan, confirming earlier leaks.

The device was seen in an official Google case with the familiar "G" logo.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a sleek Obsidian black color, paired with a contrasting Porcelain finish case.

The leaks keep pouring in for Google’s next Pixel lineup, and the latest one gives us a real-life look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

As Google’s big August 13 launch event gets closer, the mystery around its new products is pretty much gone. Tons of leaks have flooded in, giving us all the details about the Pixel 9 series, including that long-rumored foldable phone.

Most recently, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has reportedly been seen in action at a Starbucks in Taiwan, and the sighting was shared with Android Authority. It seems the phone was in one of the official cases Google plans to release with it, sporting the familiar "G" logo that we've come to associate with Pixel devices.

The person using the device had it propped up on a stand, showing off the rear panel to the camera. Even with the case on, the unique design of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was unmistakable, making it clear what device it was.

The device itself is dressed in a sleek Obsidian black, one of the expected color options for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The case, in contrast, sports a Porcelain finish. These color choices match the rumors we’ve been hearing.

As seen in the picture, the phone flaunts the same quirky camera setup and sleek curved front display we’ve seen in official teasers and leaks, and it’s impressively slim. The camera bump isn't as noticeable as we thought, probably thanks to the case it's in.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The original Pixel Fold was a solid first try, but it had its hiccups like any new piece of hardware. Naturally, expectations for the next version are through the roof. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could shake up the market, going head-to-head with the leading foldable phones.

We'll have to wait for the full reveal to make a final call, but from the looks of it, it's already shaping up to be a strong competitor.