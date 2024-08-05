Samsung Quick Share now lets you double up on your daily file sharing

What you need to know

Samsung has updated Quick Share for Galaxy devices, doubling the daily file-sharing limit for QR codes and links.

For remote sharing via web links or QR codes, the limit was 5GB per file and 5GB total per day, but this is now increased to 10GB per file and 10GB total per day.

The update improves user experience with clearer device names and total file size info in transfer pop-ups.

For the uninitiated, Quick Share is a handy app that makes it super easy to transfer files between nearby Android devices and Windows computers. And there's no limit on how many files you can send or how big they are, giving you complete freedom to share as much as you need.

Meanwhile, if you need to send files to Android phones or Windows devices that aren't close by or in your contacts, Quick Share lets you do so via web links or QR codes. Keep in mind, though, that each file can't be bigger than 5GB, and you can only transfer up to 5GB in total per day using this method.

Starting this week, Samsung is doubling the daily transfer limit to 10GB and increasing the individual file size limit to 10GB. This update was first spotted and shared by @theonecid on X (via SamMobile).

New Quick Share 😳Increased daily file size from 5GB to 10GB!! pic.twitter.com/jxS97uVauRAugust 3, 2024

This increase will definitely make sharing large files easier and improve the overall user experience. It's a game-changer, in particular, for anyone dealing with large files. It’s a big win for pros in graphic design, video editing, and photography, making their work much more efficient and convenient.

(Image credit: @theonecid / X)

The update further improves the user experience with clearer device identification, showing device names on two lines for nearby devices. Plus, the incoming file transfer pop-up now shows the total file size, so you know exactly what’s coming in.

The latest Quick Share update, version 13.6.51.13, is now live on the Galaxy Store. Samsung says it’s rolling out gradually but should be available to everyone in the next few days.