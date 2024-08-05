Samsung's Galaxy A series could get a Galaxy AI makeover later this year

What you need to know

A report claims that Samsung plans on bringing a few Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55 midrange phones.

This will reportedly occur during the rollout of One UI 6.1.1, but the AI's arrival will not include "everything."

One UI 6.1.1 is still under development and has supposedly further delayed the start of Samsung's One UI 7 (Android 15) beta.

Amid Samsung's rapid push for its AI software, rumors swirl about its next potential expansion to another range of phones.

A few unnamed sources have reportedly informed SamMobile that Samsung will bring Galaxy AI to its Galaxy A series. Although the information given was limited, there's a chance the company will roll out its AI software on the Galaxy A35 and the Galaxy A55 mid-range phones. The publication could "confirm" as much, though it's stated that there's no chance of it coming to any older A-series devices.

It was then rumored that "not every" Galaxy AI feature would be featured on the A35 and the A55. This is likely due to the lack of some internal hardware components as Samsung's Galaxy AI heavily relies on the NPU and Gemini Nano. A more concrete answer to which features we could see was left unanswered.

With the hardware limitations in mind, it would come as little surprise if the Galaxy A35 and A55 received Galaxy AI features that rely on the cloud. This means that we could see the likes of Circle to Search, Generative Edit, Generative Wallpaper, and others.

This move isn't entirely unprecedented, as the Galaxy S24 series' Instant Slow-Mo feature was mentioned as the S23 FE lacks it. That trend may continue with the A series devices as that feature may require a processing power they don't have.

When it could land is reportedly up to Samsung's planned release of the One UI 6.1.1 update. The post claims that this could take place "this month or the next."

(Image credit: Samsung)

Earlier this year, Samsung rolled out its One UI 6.1 update to a few devices, including a couple of A series phones. The patch notably lacked any Galaxy AI upgrades for the devices and their hardware capabilities were the culprit. However, with the latest round of rumors, it seems that Samsung has found a way to implement Galaxy AI into its mid-range devices to some capacity.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Galaxy S22 went through a similar issue and the Korean brand found a way to patch in some AI features despite the limited hardware.

More importantly, Samsung's Head of Mobile, TM Roh, discussed the company's newfound R&D focus on AI following Unpacked. In the future, Roh stated that AI will become "multi-modal" and that the "AI Phone" will become Samsung's main business since the introduction of the Galaxy S24. Additionally, this new era will require the company to invest in new hardware to meet the software's requirements.

We're still waiting on One UI 6.1.1, which seems to have delayed the originally planned start of the One UI 7 (Android 15) beta. So, those with a Galaxy A35 or Galaxy A55 will have to wait a little longer to see if these rumors pan out.