Telegram drops a Web3 upgrade for its built-in browser

Telegram has rolled out a major update to its messaging platform that introduces several new features, such as an in-app browser with Web3 support and a mini app store.

New updates to the in-app browser include the ability to collapse and reopen with a new bottom bar. The goal is to make navigating the app as easy as possible while also preserving browser content. For example, if a user receives a notification while reading in the browser, they can respond without losing their place. The browser also supports features such as instant article viewing and bookmarking.

In the announcement post, the company notes that the browser will also support decentralized websites hosted on TON (The Open Network), an in-house developed open internet. It further makes Web3 accessible to around one billion monthly users on the messaging platform.

Another interesting feature of the new update is the Mini App Store. Telegram says that out of its 950 million users, at least 500 million interact with mini-apps every month. To complement them, Telegram is now adding a new "Apps" tab in the Search section, showcasing the list of apps users use alongside the popular apps available on the messaging platform. It further allows users to quickly access games and services, which is in addition to finding something new to play around with.

For app developers, Telegram allows them to upload "video demos and screenshots" of their mini-app previews to give platform users what to expect from the respective app.

"Mini apps can now generate custom story content—like AI-generated videos, achievements, or snapshots of leaderboards—for users to share as a Telegram Story right from the mini app."

Telegram Stars is another fun way to interact with friends on the messaging app. With this update, users will be able to gift stars to their contacts, with which the recipients can purchase digital goods in mini apps or have access to paid content in select channels. Users can head to Settings> My Stars to see their stars.

Suppose you often record video messages on the Telegram app. In that case, the messaging service will allow users to use their front flash. This means the display lights up with a white screen, giving users extra light when recording in the dark.

Lastly, other nifty additions in the latest update include adding a new weather widget in Telegram Stories and giving a thumbnail for a video story, which Telegram calls it cover photo.

Telegram says these new updates, along with the mobile, are also available on the Mac OS, especially the new browser next to games, mini-apps, instant view pages, and access to Web3.