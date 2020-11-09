Having a comfortable pair of Bluetooth headphones can't be beaten, so it's well worth peeping the Black Friday headphone deals that are starting to pop up if you're in the market for a set. The Anker Soundcore Life Q10 headphones are one such model that is on sale ahead of Black Friday itself.

Over at Newegg, the black and red version is just $29.99 with coupon code 93XPY54. At 25% off, this is a match for the best price drop we've seen for them to date, though the price is available for today only. Other colorways also have a coupon code that takes $10 off, though they are a few bucks more expensive to begin with. These headphones are being sold by Anker's official store at Newegg and shipping is free.

Coupon deal Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones These over-ear Bluetooth headphones can last for up to 60 hours on a single charge and feature oversized 40mm dynamic drivers, as well as Anker's exclusive BASSUP technology. The below code snags one of the best prices we've seen for them to date. $29.99 $39.99 $10 off See at Newegg With coupon: 93XPY54

Anker's Soundcore Life Q10 headphones feature an over-ear design and utilize Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable wireless connection and a range of up to 50 feet. With Anker's BASSUP technology, your music's low frequencies are analyzed in real-time and adjusted for enhanced bass.

That power combined with 40mm dynamic drivers provides these headphones with audio that's hard to believe at this price, while more popular companies charge up to three times as much for similar models. There's a button on the headphones that lets you turn BASSUP on and off.

One of the best features of the Soundcore Life Q10 headphones is the amazing battery life. These headphones can last for up to 60 hours on a single charge — over three full days of listening before you'll need to power them up again!

They can be charged very quickly too, with just five minutes plugged in giving you five hours of listening time. They utilize a USB-C charging port so you might even have a few cables around to use, though Anker includes one with the purchase as well. These headphones even have a foldable design that makes them easy to pack away and bring on your travels.