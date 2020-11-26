Black Friday often features price drops for some of our favorite gadgets, and Amazon isn't one to be left out. There are many Fire tablets that'll be on sale this weekend, but the bigger Fire HD 10 is getting in on the action with the meatiest discounts.
With its Black Friday discount, you'll be able to shave $70 off the Fire HD 10's asking price, giving you almost 50% off depending on which SKU you're getting. That means you can apply it to the cheapest ad-supported 32GB model and pick it up for $79.99 (down from $149.99), or you can grab the highest-end 64GB model and snag it for $134.99 (down from $204.99). As we said, it's a good deal that makes a good device more attractive.
Amazon Fire HD 10 | $70 off
The Fire HD 10 is a content consumers dream tablet. These price cuts make it more accessible to big tablet fans, especially when you consider the most expensive model now costs less than the cheapest model would normally.
The company's Fire tablets are excellent products if you're in the Prime ecosystem or someone who just wants a tablet that does the basics. They've always been priced attractively, and now price drops across the board make these colorful tablets even more tempting. Amazon already has sales for the Fire 7, Fire 8, and Fire 8 HD Plus — offering up to $35 off on those.
While it's the most expensive fire tablet, it's also the largest. The Full HD 10-inch screen is great for reading comics from Comixology, books on Kindle, and streaming Lucifer on Prime Video. The size also makes it more convenient for playing mobile games. You can grab this in both 32GB and 64GB variants, with Amazon's Special Offers variants driving the price down on both. If the built-in storage isn't enough, microSD support should help top that up.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.