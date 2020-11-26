Black Friday often features price drops for some of our favorite gadgets, and Amazon isn't one to be left out. There are many Fire tablets that'll be on sale this weekend, but the bigger Fire HD 10 is getting in on the action with the meatiest discounts.

With its Black Friday discount, you'll be able to shave $70 off the Fire HD 10's asking price, giving you almost 50% off depending on which SKU you're getting. That means you can apply it to the cheapest ad-supported 32GB model and pick it up for $79.99 (down from $149.99), or you can grab the highest-end 64GB model and snag it for $134.99 (down from $204.99). As we said, it's a good deal that makes a good device more attractive.