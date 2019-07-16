It's never too early to start thinking about the holiday shopping season and gift giving! On this Prime Day, start buying gifts for the people on your list and save lots of cash.
- 23andMe: 23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service - includes 125+ reports on Health, Wellness, Ancestry & More
- DROGRACE: DROGRACE Children Kids Camera Waterproof Digital Video HD Action Camera 1080P Sports Camera Camcorder DV for Girls Birthday Holiday Gift Learn Camera Toy 1.77'' LCD Screen (Pink)
- Canon: Canon EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm STM Lens - WiFi Enabled
- Amazon: Kindle Paperwhite - Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage - Includes Special Offers
- mydethun.Co: Mydethun Moon Lamp Moon Light Night Light for Kids Gift for Women USB Charging and Touch Control Brightness 3D Printed Warm and Cool White Lunar Lamp (5.9IN with Moon Light with Wood Base)
- Bose: Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - Limited Edition, Midnight Blue (Amazon Exclusive
- Genso: Aromatherapy Essential Oil Leather Diffuser Bracelet w/ Tea Tree, Lemongrass, Orange and Peppermint -10ML/pcs, Unique Gift Ideas for Women, Girls, Friend, Mom at Anniversaries, Birthday and Christmas
- Joy-Leo: Joy-Leo Gifts for Moms Dads - Wooden Family Birthday Reminder Calendar Board
- Yinuo Mirror: Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set, Handmade Mosaic Design Natural Soy Wax 4.4 Oz Portable Travel Candles for Stress Relief and Aromatherapy Women Gift Home Decoration- 4 Pack
- VIKTOR JURGEN: Back Massager with Heat,Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager,Electric Back Massage Pillow,Gifts for Men/Women,Deep Tissue Kneading Massage for Neck,Back,Shoulders,Foot,Full Body Muscle Pain Relief
23andMe: 23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service - includes 125+ reports on Health, Wellness, Ancestry & More
DNA testing continues to be all the rage. Now you can join in on the fun for less with this DNA test from 23andMe. It offers ancestry service plus more than 90 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness and traits, with just one test.
DROGRACE: DROGRACE Children Kids Camera Waterproof Digital Video HD Action Camera 1080P Sports Camera Camcorder DV for Girls Birthday Holiday Gift Learn Camera Toy 1.77'' LCD Screen (Pink)
Kids on your list will absolutely love this waterproof digital video HD action camera from DROGRACE. Available in pink (shown) and camouflage, get this camera now at a terrific price for a limited time.
Canon: Canon EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm STM Lens - WiFi Enabled
This base kit features a 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor for fast and accurate dual pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection. With built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth technology, the camera includes a 3-inch LCD with full HD 60p and external microphone input. Expanded packs are also offered for less.
Amazon: Kindle Paperwhite - Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage - Includes Special Offers
The Kindle Paperwhite continues to be one of the most popular Kindle devices around. With this special deal, you might want to consider buying a Paperwhite for everyone on your list. Click the link for more discounted packages.
mydethun.Co: Mydethun Moon Lamp Moon Light Night Light for Kids Gift for Women USB Charging and Touch Control Brightness 3D Printed Warm and Cool White Lunar Lamp (5.9IN with Moon Light with Wood Base)
Certainly one of the more unique gifts on our list, this moon lamp is made on a 3D printer with eco-friendly materials. Featuring dual colors and a long-lasting rechargable battery, the lamp will make kids and adults happy.
Bose: Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - Limited Edition, Midnight Blue (Amazon Exclusive
Innovative Bose technology packs bold sound into this small, water-resistant speaker that features a rugged, yet soft-touch silicone exterior. Available in different colors, including blue, red, and black.
Genso: Aromatherapy Essential Oil Leather Diffuser Bracelet w/ Tea Tree, Lemongrass, Orange and Peppermint -10ML/pcs, Unique Gift Ideas for Women, Girls, Friend, Mom at Anniversaries, Birthday and Christmas
The perfect stocking stuffer, this Tree of Life Design diffuser bracelet includes four bottles of 10ml essential oils (Tea Tree, Lemongrass, Orange and Peppermint), felt cotton pads, and ships in an elegant black gift box.
Joy-Leo: Joy-Leo Gifts for Moms Dads - Wooden Family Birthday Reminder Calendar Board
Create a unique family birthday sign with the included wooden circles and hearts, metal ring fasteners, and more.
Yinuo Mirror: Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set, Handmade Mosaic Design Natural Soy Wax 4.4 Oz Portable Travel Candles for Stress Relief and Aromatherapy Women Gift Home Decoration- 4 Pack
This scented candles gift set includes four fragrances- Rose, Lavender, Lemon, and Vanilla. Each candle comes in a handmade unchained cracked mosaic glass holder. Beautiful, no?
VIKTOR JURGEN: Back Massager with Heat,Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager,Electric Back Massage Pillow,Gifts for Men/Women,Deep Tissue Kneading Massage for Neck,Back,Shoulders,Foot,Full Body Muscle Pain Relief
The VIKTOR JURGEN neck back massager has four deep-kneading shiatsu massage nodes, combined with a heating function to give you a real masseur-like experience. It's perfect to relieve neck, back, shoulder pain, and more.
Start your Christmas shopping in style with these incredible deals through Amazon. What's on your list this year?
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.