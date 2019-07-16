It's never too early to start thinking about the holiday shopping season and gift giving! On this Prime Day, start buying gifts for the people on your list and save lots of cash.

23andMe: 23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service - includes 125+ reports on Health, Wellness, Ancestry & More

DNA testing continues to be all the rage. Now you can join in on the fun for less with this DNA test from 23andMe. It offers ancestry service plus more than 90 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, wellness and traits, with just one test.

$100 ($199) at Amazon

DROGRACE: DROGRACE Children Kids Camera Waterproof Digital Video HD Action Camera 1080P Sports Camera Camcorder DV for Girls Birthday Holiday Gift Learn Camera Toy 1.77'' LCD Screen (Pink)

Kids on your list will absolutely love this waterproof digital video HD action camera from DROGRACE. Available in pink (shown) and camouflage, get this camera now at a terrific price for a limited time.

$29 (was $44) at Amazon

Canon: Canon EOS Rebel SL2 DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm STM Lens - WiFi Enabled

This base kit features a 24.2 megapixel CMOS sensor for fast and accurate dual pixel CMOS AF with phase-detection. With built-in Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth technology, the camera includes a 3-inch LCD with full HD 60p and external microphone input. Expanded packs are also offered for less.

$549 (was $699) at Amazon

Amazon: Kindle Paperwhite - Now Waterproof with 2x the Storage - Includes Special Offers

The Kindle Paperwhite continues to be one of the most popular Kindle devices around. With this special deal, you might want to consider buying a Paperwhite for everyone on your list. Click the link for more discounted packages.

$85 (was $130) at Amazon

mydethun.Co: Mydethun Moon Lamp Moon Light Night Light for Kids Gift for Women USB Charging and Touch Control Brightness 3D Printed Warm and Cool White Lunar Lamp (5.9IN with Moon Light with Wood Base)

Certainly one of the more unique gifts on our list, this moon lamp is made on a 3D printer with eco-friendly materials. Featuring dual colors and a long-lasting rechargable battery, the lamp will make kids and adults happy.

$22 (was $30 at Amazon

Bose: Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II - Limited Edition, Midnight Blue (Amazon Exclusive

Innovative Bose technology packs bold sound into this small, water-resistant speaker that features a rugged, yet soft-touch silicone exterior. Available in different colors, including blue, red, and black.

$89 (was $129) at Amazon

Genso: Aromatherapy Essential Oil Leather Diffuser Bracelet w/ Tea Tree, Lemongrass, Orange and Peppermint -10ML/pcs, Unique Gift Ideas for Women, Girls, Friend, Mom at Anniversaries, Birthday and Christmas

The perfect stocking stuffer, this Tree of Life Design diffuser bracelet includes four bottles of 10ml essential oils (Tea Tree, Lemongrass, Orange and Peppermint), felt cotton pads, and ships in an elegant black gift box.

$18 (was $30) at Amazon

Joy-Leo: Joy-Leo Gifts for Moms Dads - Wooden Family Birthday Reminder Calendar Board

Create a unique family birthday sign with the included wooden circles and hearts, metal ring fasteners, and more.

$19 (was $28) at Amazon

Yinuo Mirror: Yinuo Mirror Scented Candles Gift Set, Handmade Mosaic Design Natural Soy Wax 4.4 Oz Portable Travel Candles for Stress Relief and Aromatherapy Women Gift Home Decoration- 4 Pack

This scented candles gift set includes four fragrances- Rose, Lavender, Lemon, and Vanilla. Each candle comes in a handmade unchained cracked mosaic glass holder. Beautiful, no?

$26 (was $60) at Amazon

VIKTOR JURGEN: Back Massager with Heat,Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager,Electric Back Massage Pillow,Gifts for Men/Women,Deep Tissue Kneading Massage for Neck,Back,Shoulders,Foot,Full Body Muscle Pain Relief

The VIKTOR JURGEN neck back massager has four deep-kneading shiatsu massage nodes, combined with a heating function to give you a real masseur-like experience. It's perfect to relieve neck, back, shoulder pain, and more.

$26 (was $50) at Amazon

Start your Christmas shopping in style with these incredible deals through Amazon. What's on your list this year?

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

