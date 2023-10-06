Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — 20 Prime Day tech deals you can get right now

Amazon's 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off on Tuesday, October 10th, but I'm already hard at work gathering all the best tech deals so you don't have to. After all, I have nearly a decade of experience in the e-commerce space, and I've discovered that you don't always have to wait for a major shopping event to enjoy major savings. Keep reading for 20 of the best early offers that are available right now.

As usual, as we near the big sale, most of the best offers will only be available to Prime members, so now's a great time to sign up for Prime if you haven't yet. The price usually starts at $14.99/month, but Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial that lets you explore all of the benefits of a Prime membership for a full month without paying a cent.

The sale kicks off on October 10th at 3am EST and runs through October 11th, so get ready. As usual with Prime Day, if you see something you like, don't wait too long to make your move. Once a deal is gone, it might be gone for good.

Phones

The following is only a small sample of the many Android phones that Amazon is discounting ahead of Big Deal Days. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best October Prime Day phone deals.

1. Google Pixel 8 128GB: $699, plus FREE Pixel Buds Pro Preorder the new Google Pixel 8 ahead of its October 12th release date and you'll get a FREE pair of Pixel Buds Pro. That's a value of $199.99, and it isn't even Prime Day yet! Price comparison: Best Buy - $699

2. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999, plus FREE Pixel Watch 2 Similarly, if you order the more-powerful Pixel 8 Pro before its release date, you'll get a free Pixel Watch 2. Not only is that a $349.99 value, but you're looking at a wearable device that's destined to be one of the best Android smartwatches of the year. Price comparison: Best Buy - $999

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB: $799.99, plus FREE $100 gift card Grab an unlocked Galaxy S23 from Amazon and you'll get a gift card with a $100 balance for free with the purchase. In fact, the entire S23 series is getting similar offers ahead of Prime Day, with up to $200 available if you buy the S23 Ultra. Price comparison: Best Buy - 799.99

4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $469.98, plus FREE Galaxy Buds Live earbuds Similar to the Pixel 7a deal we just mentioned, Amazon will hook you up with a FREE pair of Galaxy Buds Live earbuds when you purchase an unlocked Galaxy A54 5G. That's a value of $130, but if you don't need earbuds, you can still save $50 when you buy the phone alone. Price comparison (no Buds): Best Buy - $399.99

5. Google Pixel 6 Pro 256GB: $999 $619.99 at Amazon It may be a few years old at this point, but the Pixel 6 Pro is still an excellent smartphone, especially when you pair it with a massive 38% discount. Price comparison: Best Buy - N/A

6. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) 256GB: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon Looking for a phone with a built-in stylus? The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the better options if you don't want to break the bank, featuring a 5,000mAh battery, great camera, and a vibrant 120Hz display. Right now, Amazon is slashing $100 off the price of the phone, bringing it down to just $299.99. Price comparison: Best Buy - $299.99

Wearables

The following is only a small sample of the many smartwatches and fitness trackers that Amazon is discounting ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best October Prime Day smartwatch deals.

7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm: $379.99 $214.95 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic might be a few years old, but with a 43% discount, who's complaining? More powerful and slightly more traditional-looking than the standard Watch 4, the Classic boasts some stainless steel heft and a real rotating bezel that we absolutely love. Price check: Best Buy - $279.99| Walmart - $179

8. Fossil Gen 6 44mm: $299 $199 at Amazon Right now you can snag a Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch for $199, which is an epic price reduction of 33%. This hybrid timepiece boasts an efficient Qualcomm chip, loads of activity-tracking features, and great battery life with super-fast charging.

9. Garmin epix Gen 2: $899.99 $689 at Amazon It's far from cheap, but the Garmin epix (Gen 2) is a great choice if you can afford it, with a rugged stainless steel construction, unique map features, and outstanding battery life. Right now you can soften the blow of the big purchase with a sweet $210 discount at Best Buy. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99

10. Google Pixel Watch (Silver) LTE: $399.99 $329.99 at Amazon Although the price might drop lower when Prime Day hits on October 10th, you can buy a Pixel Watch through Amazon today and save a nice 18% on the LTE version of the watch in Silver. Price comparison: Best Buy - $329.99

Tablets

The following is only a small sample of the many tablets that Amazon is discounting ahead of Prime Big Deal Days. For a larger list of offers, take a look at our guide to the best Prime Day tablet deals.

12. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 $999.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S9 series has only been out for a few weeks, but you can already save a sweet $120 when you buy the tablet from Amazon today. Price comparison: Best Buy - $999.99

14. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 128GB: $849.99 $499.99 at Amazon Despite being a few years old, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus still performs with the best of them, thanks to a Snapdragon 865+ processor, vibrant 12.4-inch AMOLED display, and an included S Pen stylus. Now pair those specs with a 41% discount and you're looking at a truly fantastic deal. Price comparison: Best Buy - $679.99 | Walmart - $499.99

15. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB: $229.99 $171.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab A8 is a mid-range tablet with a few surprising specs, such as a Snapdragon processor and massive 7,040mAh battery. Amazon is currently dropping a nice $58 off the price of the tablet, making now a great time to buy. Price comparison: Best Buy - $179.99 | Walmart - $179