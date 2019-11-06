November is already here, which means that Black Friday will be here before we even know it. There are already a ton of deals to be had, including a bunch of 'Happy HoliDeals' offers that are running right now, but Amazon has just taken the wraps off of some upcoming plans. Amazon sells tons of its own first-party hardware, and now we finally know when we can expect to see it going on sale, as well as how much it will selling for.

Amazon DevicesSource: Android Central

The rollout is staggered, and the first set of deals begins on Friday, November 22. The full list, according to Amazon, includes:

November 22nd:

November 24th:

November 27th:

November 28:

Be sure to stay tuned for additional deals and information as its made available!

Get ready for Black Friday

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.