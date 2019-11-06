November is already here, which means that Black Friday will be here before we even know it. There are already a ton of deals to be had, including a bunch of 'Happy HoliDeals' offers that are running right now, but Amazon has just taken the wraps off of some upcoming plans. Amazon sells tons of its own first-party hardware, and now we finally know when we can expect to see it going on sale, as well as how much it will selling for.
The rollout is staggered, and the first set of deals begins on Friday, November 22. The full list, according to Amazon, includes:
November 22nd:
- Fire HD 8 - $49.99 (Was $80)
- Fire HD 8 Kids - $79.99 (Was $130)
- Fire 7 - $29.99 (Was $50)
- Fire 7 Kids - $59.99 (Was $100)
- Fire HD 10 - $99.99 (Was $150)
- Kindle Paperwhite - $84.99 (Was $130)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle - $189 (Was $335)
November 24th:
- Fire TV Stick - $19.99 (Was $40)
- Fire TV Stick 4K - $24.99 (Was $60)
- New Fire TV Cube - $89.99 (Was $120)
November 27th:
- Blink XT2 3-Camera Kit - $184.99 (Was $250)
- Ring Indoor 2-Camera Kit - $99.99 (Was $140)
- Amazon Smart Plug - $5 with Echo Speaker purchase
November 28:
- Echo Dot with Clock - $34.99 (Was $60)
- Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) - $22 (Was $50)
- Echo Auto - $29.99 (Was $50)
- Echo (3rd-Gen) - $59.99 (Was $100)
- Echo Show 5 - $49.99 (Was $90)
- Echo Show - $149.99 (Was $230)
