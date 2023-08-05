Samsung is playing it rather safe this year. All models of the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup are available in two hues. You can either choose the lighter Beige hue or go for the dark Graphite colorway. There's not much going on in terms of finishing either. Both options have the same satin finish that isn't entirely matte but not glossy either.

So, which color Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 should you buy? That depends entirely on what sort of user you are and what colors you prefer. Let's look at both colors and then go through the decisive factors to aid you in making your choice.

You can either go to the dark side or head toward the light

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series View at Amazon View at Samsung View at Best Buy Graphite Black remains a constant across most brands, whether you look at tablets, phones, or accessories. You can get the classic dark Graphite shade for your Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, or S9 Ultra. Samsung includes a matching charcoal-colored S Pen with each tablet. Dark shades don't get dirty as easily and are easy on the eyes. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series View at Amazon View at Samsung View at Best Buy Beige Tired of boring old black? Beige might be the right answer for you when picking the color of your Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series tablet. This creamy shade looks luxurious, but dirt and grime show up a lot more on such a color. Then again, this won't be very problematic if you plan on using a case. You get a matching S Pen with each Tab S9.

Here's how to pick one color of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is extremely powerful. Each tablet is equipped with cutting-edge internals, blazing-fast processors, and achingly pretty displays. What's even more impressive is that every Tab S9 model touts IP68 water and dust resistance, which is a fabulous upgrade.

Needless to say, you'll get a lot of use out of our Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, or Tab S9 Ultra. After you've settled on the memory variant and model, the only thing left to choose is the color. This won't take long because there are only two shades to pick from. Plus, you get a matching S Pen with each color and model.

Anyone who isn't a fan of boring old black electronics should immediately opt for the mesmerizing Beige option. Samsung includes a matching Beige S Pen with all models of the Galaxy Tab S9, completing the look perfectly. If you're a fan of golden and creamy hues, this is a great choice. Just remember to clean your Samsung tablet regularly because light colors get dirty very easily.

If Beige isn't tickling your fantasy, Graphite is a no-nonsense pick. Even if you get bored with this metallic black colorway of the Galaxy Tab S9, you can easily change things up with a sauve case. Check out our recommendations for the best Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra cases to help you revamp your tablet and make it yours.