This Kasa Smart Video Doorbell is a steal with this Prime Day deal

Whether you are waiting for that delivery driver to drop off your Prime Day shipments or trying to see who is taking more Halloween candy than their share, a video doorbell is a great way to handle those situations and more. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can take care of all of it for only $42 with this excellent Kasa Smart Video Doorbell and wireless chime combo.

I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to review the Kasa Smart Video Doorbell and found that it has a lot to like. While there are a lot of excellent video doorbell options on the market these days, Kasa is offering many of the features found in much more expensive devices at a very affordable price — even when it is at full price.

For example, you can get super clear video thanks to the 2K resolution camera. Plus, the wide-angle 160-degree lens ensures you can see nearly everything around the doorbell, and with the built-in night vision, not even the dark can hide what's happening at your door.

Kasa's AI detection features are also very welcomed, considering the low cost of entry for this video doorbell. It can detect motion, people, and sounds, and you can also use the Activity Zones option in the app to avoid unwanted notifications from things like cars driving past.

The video doorbell supports up to 128GB of local storage via a microSD card, so you can avoid sending things to the cloud if you want. The downside, however, is that you will have to pay for a Kasa Care subscription to save those recordings. While frustrating, it's only $3/month and enables some other helpful features.

Managing this all from the Kasa app is a breeze. The app does a great job of clearly laying out all the options and making it easy to access your camera and see who's at the door. You'll be able to chat with your visitor, too, with two-way communication through the built-in microphone and speaker. The Kasa Smart Video Doorbell's wireless chime plugs into an outlet inside of your home so that whether you have your phone near you or not, you'll never miss someone at your door.