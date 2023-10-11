Prime Day deal knocks 30% off this stylish Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Wallet Case

Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals is running from October 10-11, meaning that fans can take part in their offering up of some major deals for fans of any item, including tech, televisions, phones, accessories, and even more.

Similar to the massive Prime Day shopping event that we experienced back in July, Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sitewide promotion that Amazon launched on October 10th at 3am EST.

While Prime Big Day Deals often include huge discounts on some big ticket items, accessories are usually some of the best ways to score some big savings on much-needed items. Namely, phone cases and other accessories often receive some big discounts.

This year, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra S-View Wallet Case is available for $34.99, down from its original price of $49.99. This drops the price of the case down 30%, and is one of the biggest discounts the case has seen this year as well.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra S-View Wallet Case now

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra S-View Wallet Case: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon Samsung's S-View Wallet Case isn't the best case for your S23 Ultra, but it does come with some bonus points. The rectangular cutout in the folio cover displays the AOD and there's a large wallet compartment on the inside for cards and cash.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra cases are a dime a dozen. You can find uber-cheap thin cases that perform surprisingly well and unbelievably expensive luxury cases that go the extra mile.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra S-View Wallet Case does pretty much what its name suggests in that regard. It offers up a pretty standard folio wallet case, with room for a card or two inside a sleeve, and some standard protection thanks to its rubberized form.

The case also features a small window on the front of it, allowing the S23 Ultra to display important information like the time, date, battery percentage, and more to you while you're on the go.

For those looking to pick up some other accessories as well, there are a litany of other accessories available for discounts, including other phone cases, Samsung's Galaxy Buds, stylus', and even more items.