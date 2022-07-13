Stay in power wherever you go with these deals on power stations and battery packs

Alternate power options for when a wall outlet isn't viable have picked up some serious steam in the past few years. There are choices, whether you need something to keep your smartphone battery topped off while on the go or to keep your essential electrical devices running during a power outage. While portable phone chargers are usually that expensive, power stations can be pretty pricey — this is where Prime Day comes in.

A high capacity and high output power station are perhaps even more essential in my life and many others. With electrical outages being increasingly common these days due to heat and demand on the grid, having a backup option is important. The best power station for these situations is the EcoFlow Delta Pro — and this Prime Day deal is taking $400 off.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

During my review of this power station, I used it for everything from powering my camper trailer to keeping my refrigerator and freezer going during a winter storm power outage. Its massive 3600W of continuous power from eleven different port options. That also includes a 30A RV plug that I used to run my camper's AC, microwave, water pump, and everything else.

If you want a portable power source that can power almost anything — the Delta Pro is it. Power stations like the EcoFlow Delta Pro are also referred to as solar generators because they can be recharged using solar panels. In addition to solar, you can also use a wall outlet, your vehicle, and even an electric vehicle charger.

(opens in new tab) EcoFlow Delta Pro | $3,599 $3,199 (opens in new tab) The peace of mind and freedom from being tied to the electrical grid is priceless thanks to the Delta Pro. From its massive capacity to its impressive output capabilities, this battery back is the power juggernaut you need.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

But someone doesn't always need EcoFlow Delta Pro kind of power but does need more than a battery pack. That's where smaller options like the excellent Fanttik EVO 300 step in. I was very impressed with this power station when I reviewed it. Its variety of output and input options make great use of the 3600W of power. The display is large and gives helpful info on the battery's status. Plus, the LED area light that is built-in is super handy.

Another option for a smaller power station is the Jackery Explorer 300. Because it is so small but still offers 300W of power, it is perfect to set on the table while outside to keep phones, speakers, and tablets charged while also powering something like a fan. This unit is very compact, and even after my review, it has earned a permanent space in my camper.

(opens in new tab) Fanttik EVO 300 | $299.97 $198.97 (opens in new tab) Excellent port options to take advantage of the 300W of power. With the large display you'll know exactly what your power stations battery status is, and when things get dark you can use the built-in LED area light to illuminate the situation.

(opens in new tab) Jackery Explorer 300 | $299.99 $209.99 (opens in new tab) While you won't power your whole house with it, the Explorer 300 is the epitome of big things in a small package with a lot of ports and a respectable 300W of output.

Some of the best portable chargers are on sale right now, and it is the perfect time to add one to your travel bag or upgrade the older model you have that may not have the same oomph that it once did. The Anker 525 Power Bank for only $45 (opens in new tab) is one that I really like for its slim profile, 20,000mAh capacity, and 20W PD output. It can power up your phone, tablet, and more with plenty of juice left.

Belkin has an excellent option for $20 (opens in new tab) if you want an even more compact option with this 10,000mAh charger with 15W output. It's hard to go wrong with either of these two options. I keep one ready to go in my travel bag and another lying around the house in case I want to charge something up and don't want to mess with a wall outlet.

(opens in new tab) Anker 525 Power Bank | $69.99 $44.99 (opens in new tab) With 20,000mAh of capacity and 20W of power output, you'll never have to worry about your phone or tablet going dead away from home again.

After being lucky enough to have used many different portable battery packs and power stations, I don't know if I could go back to not having these devices around. Knowing that you can power your smartphone anywhere, you need to is wonderful. Then the peace of mind knowing that a power station can keep essential devices running in a power outage is nearly priceless. Pair that up with other bargains that we're keeping track of for you on our deals live blog, and you've got a pretty successful Prime Day.