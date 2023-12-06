Walmart's Christmas sale has landed, but they're hardly advertising their best wireless headphones deal
Finally, I can afford the Sony WH-1000XM5!
Walmart just kicked off its Christmas sale, and buried among the discounted tech, toys, and apparel, you'll find a seriously epic deal on a top-rated pair of wireless headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM5, our favorite cans on the market, are currently sitting at just $324.99 during the holiday sale, the result of a sweet $75 discount.
I've been using Sony's WH-1000XM4 for a few years now, but this Christmas deal from Walmart has given me the opportunity to finally upgrade. The Sony WH-1000XM5 boast unrivalled ANC (active noise cancellation) technology and a crystal-clear, punchy sound signature, thanks to Sony's QN1 processor and a dual noise sensor that blocks unwanted sounds from your surroundings.
Our favorite wireless headphones are getting an epic $75 discount during Walmart's Christmas sale
Sony WH-1000XM5:
$399.99 $324.99 at Walmart
Head to Walmart during its Christmas sale and you can score a $75 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5, our top pick for the best wireless headphones of 2023. These cans boast cutting-edge active noise cancellation, superb sound quality, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.
It's one of the best holiday tech deals we've seen this side of Black Friday, so don't miss your chance to get some premium headphones for a less-than-premium price.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $329.99 | Amazon - $328
With the XM5, you'll also enjoy up to 30 hours of non-stop audio with the new-and-improved battery, plus some impressive quick-charging capabilities when the wireless headphones do finally run out of juice. This festive deal doesn't quite top the Black Friday discounts we saw a few weeks back, but the $75 price drop is currently the best offer on the web, and it really shouldn't be missed if you're looking to receive an outstanding pair of headphones before Christmas morning.
Holiday shopping quick links
- Amazon: Up to 50% off smartphones, TVs, and more
- Best Buy: Historic price drops on phones, TVs, tech
- Samsung: Up to $1,000 off TVs, Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, trade-in offers
- Walmart: Sitewide deals on appliances, games, tech
- Verizon: Up to $1,000 off Samsung, bundle discounts, free phones
- AT&T: Free S23 Plus, Z Flip 5, iPhone 15 with eligible trade-in/new line
- Mint Mobile: $600 off Pixel 7 Pro, plus six months of free wireless
- Lenovo: Up to 77% off PCs, monitors, and more
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the Android Central team.
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.