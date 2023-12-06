Walmart's Christmas sale has landed, but they're hardly advertising their best wireless headphones deal

Walmart just kicked off its Christmas sale, and buried among the discounted tech, toys, and apparel, you'll find a seriously epic deal on a top-rated pair of wireless headphones. The Sony WH-1000XM5, our favorite cans on the market, are currently sitting at just $324.99 during the holiday sale, the result of a sweet $75 discount.

I've been using Sony's WH-1000XM4 for a few years now, but this Christmas deal from Walmart has given me the opportunity to finally upgrade. The Sony WH-1000XM5 boast unrivalled ANC (active noise cancellation) technology and a crystal-clear, punchy sound signature, thanks to Sony's QN1 processor and a dual noise sensor that blocks unwanted sounds from your surroundings.

With the XM5, you'll also enjoy up to 30 hours of non-stop audio with the new-and-improved battery, plus some impressive quick-charging capabilities when the wireless headphones do finally run out of juice. This festive deal doesn't quite top the Black Friday discounts we saw a few weeks back, but the $75 price drop is currently the best offer on the web, and it really shouldn't be missed if you're looking to receive an outstanding pair of headphones before Christmas morning.