Hear, hear! The best earbuds we've ever used just scored a massive discount at Best Buy

In need of a good wireless earbuds deal? We heard that the price of the Jabra Elite 10 earbuds, our favorite earbuds, has dropped 20% at Best Buy and other retailers. There are more than a few reasons why these are our favorites, including their super comfortable fit, their impressive Dolby Atmos and spatial audio features, and their adaptive active noise canceling (ANC).

With $50 off the purchase price, it might be worth your time to grab these capable earbuds while the discount lasts.

Jabra Elite 10 wireless earbuds: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy In our opinion, the Jabra Elite 10s are the best wireless earbuds on the market today, and you can save $50 on them while this deal lasts. Buyers love the Elite 10s for their solid audio quality and features, like spatial audio and ANC. Plus, they're comfortable to wear, they offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case, and they're rated IP57 for dust and water resistance. At the time of writing, there are only a few left in gloss black and titanium black at Best Buy, though you can also get this deal on the cocoa and cream colors if you get there too late—or check them out from some other retailers. Price comparison: Walmart - $199.99 | Amazon - $199.99

✅Recommended if: you want earbuds with premium audio and listening features, such as ANC, Dolby Atmos, and EQ presets; wireless charging is a major priority for you in headphones; you're looking for an especially comfortable pair of earbuds.

❌Skip this deal if: ; you prefer bigger name-brand options like earbuds from Sony or Bose; you want hi-res codec support.

The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds feature powerful and clear audio from 10mm drivers, along with EQ presets, a useful, adaptive ANC, and beautiful spatial audio. The Jabra app also makes it easy to configure audio however you want, while built-in microphones let you talk on the phone or use voice assistants like Siri. On their own, these earbuds offer up to 8 hours of battery life, or up to a total of 30 hours with the use of the charging case.

It's worth noting that the head tracking feature offers a pretty cool surround sound-like audio feature, though it can make the battery life drop pretty substantially. While they aren't as durable as the classic Jabra Elite 8 Active, they will still hold up pretty well compared to most earbuds.