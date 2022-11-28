Sennheiser HD6XX for $199 is the best Cyber Monday audiophile deal you'll find

Sennheiser makes some of the best wireless earbuds, but if you're interested in high-res audio, you will have to turn to the manufacturer's wired options. The HD series in particular has set a standard for this category for over a decade thanks to the likes of the HD600 and the HD650, and the HD6XX is a uniquely brilliant model that gives you the same aural brilliance for a lot less money.

The HD6XX is made in collaboration with Massdrop, and is based on the HD650. It uses the same drivers and a similar design, with minor tweaks to the sound signature. The biggest difference is the cost; the HD6XX retails for $279, considerably less than what Sennheiser charges for the HD650.

And right now, you can get the HD6XX for just $199, making it one of the best audio deals you'll find during Cyber Monday. I bought these headphones two years ago for $239, and it was an eye-opener; I had no inkling that sub-$300 headphones could sound this good. Honestly, there isn't another headphone that beats the HD6XX for $199 — this is a truly standout deal.

The HD6XX has comfortable ear pads that make a huge difference for extended music listening sessions, and the design is built to last. As I said, I used these headphones for nearly two years before upgrading to the Focal Elex — which are also on sale for $549 — and they didn't have any issues on the build quality front.

What makes the HD6XX so good is the sound signature; they have a neutral sound that allows the music to shine, and regardless of the genre you're listening to, you will have an enjoyable time using the headphones. They're also easy to drive, and work well with a phone — provided you use a USB DAC like the Fiio KA3.

Overall, the HD6XX is a true masterclass, and the fact that you can get your hands on it for just $199 makes it a downright steal; you don't want to miss out on this deal.