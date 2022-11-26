Samsung's Galaxy Buds are an earsore, so check out this Cyber Monday sale on my favorite earbuds instead

Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know that Samsung makes wireless earbuds. While some find them to be among the best available, I, and many others, feel very differently. Personally, I can't recommend Samsung Galaxy Buds any less. So, instead of offering you deals on them, I'm going to tell you about some of the best earbud deals that I do recommend. Not sure why I have such disdain for Samsung Galaxy earbuds? Well, I'll fill you in a bit.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4: $279 $178 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) | $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Class-leading audio and noise cancellations make these earbuds some of the absolute best you can buy.



(opens in new tab) soundcore by Anker Life P3: $79.99 $55.99 (opens in new tab) Soundcore earbuds from Anker always punch above their weigh class and offer amazing value to feature balance.

OK, so here is a short backstory on my issues with Samsung Galaxy Buds. At the same time, they sound great and offer some handy features; when Samsung released the first Galaxy Buds Pro and the Bud 2, and all models after, there were some changes to the hardware aside from the speakers inside. The plastic used and the charging contacts differed from previous models I loved. These changes caused me and many others to get nasty ear infections that are persistent to this day. Check out the whole ordeal here.

As for the earbuds I am still able to use, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are my absolute favorites. These have become my go-to earbuds when traveling or when I want to really feel the music. As we noted in the review, these earbuds may not look the best, but it's all made up for in features. The ANC is amazing, and the depth of the soundstage is what keeps these in my ears. The Sony WF-1000XM4 are some of the best earbuds around, and the price tag reflects that, but with these discounts — now is the best time to buy.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

But great earbuds don't have to cost a lot. Samsung Galaxy Buds tend to balance both sides of the coin for features and price. However, that cost goes up very quickly when you consider doctor visits and prescriptions to get rid of the ear infection. So start off with a good set of earbuds that cut out the uncomfortable parts — like the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen).

These earbuds do a great job of being comfortable, providing great sound, and offering valuable features. You get solid active noise canceling that does a good job of blocking out environmental sounds so you can further enjoy what you're listening to. Of course, because these are Amazon Echo Buds, they have really great Alexa integration where you can ask for directions, get answers to questions, control your audio, and more.

When you want feature-rich earbuds without needing to be rich to own them, check out the Anker Soundcore Life P3. These earbuds impressed us during our review, though they shouldn't have because Soundcore earbuds have been fantastic for years. Even at full price, the Life P3 is a great buy thanks to the surprisingly good ANC, wonderful audio quality, good battery life, and more. They are proving that quality doesn't have to be expensive.

If you feel like rolling the dice and gambling on your ear health with some Samsung Galaxy earbuds, then check out the deals for them here. Otherwise, consider checking out some of the suggestions I mentioned above.