Bring the music with the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker on sale

Finding the right Bluetooth speaker is always hard. Even if you decide to go for a reliable brand like Bose, price may be a limiting factor. Fortunately, shopping holidays like Black Friday exist to make our lives a little more joyful and our wallets a little lighter.

Bose's fantastic SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker comes in two premium finishes, silver and black. This unusual Bluetooth speaker may resemble an elongated bucket, but it has its merits. The handle helps you carry it around wherever needed, and the barrel-like body pushes out high-end audio from all sides for an immersive audio experience.

The Bluetooth range on the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker goes up to 30ft. This spunky Bluetooth speaker will last you around 16 to 17 hours, although that requires four long hours to refill. Since it has an IP55 water and dust-resistant rating, you can rest assured that it can survive all your wildest escapades. Scoop a sweet $100 off the usual asking price with this deal.

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker: $329 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Bring high-end audio along with you on your travels, be it over long distances or short ones. Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth speaker has an amazing battery life and it's resistant to the natural elements. Enjoy $100 off this audio accessory with this Black Friday offer.

More Bluetooth speaker deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're not totally sold on this offer from Bose, go check out our list of the best Black Friday soundbar and speaker deals to see what else is available. We've seen quite a few retailers drop the price of excellent Bluetooth speakers by 50% or less this year, so there's probably a great deal just waiting.